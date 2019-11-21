Dr. Seuss-Inspired Cocktails Are Now Being Served at Retreat Gastropub

click to enlarge Courtesy of Retreat Gastropub

The Dr. Seuss-inspired Duck Feet Wishes is made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, cherry, falernum, allspice, curaçao and lemon.

Craft cocktails definitely aren't the first thing that come to mind when we think about Dr. Seuss — but maybe they should be? After all, who among us hasn't slipped into a few nonsensical rhymes after having a few too many?At least that's what Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins, the founders of On Point Hospitality, are hoping. The pair were inspired by the whimsical characters and plots of Theodor Geisel's children's books to create nine decidedly adults-only cocktails atWiggins and his young family are avid Dr. Seuss readers, and so he saw a unique opportunity to translate the themes and styles of the books into a fun new bar program. One of the family's favorite storybooks, first seeded the idea in Wiggins' head.“This nostalgic menu encourages guests to fall back in love with a childhood favorite book,” Wiggins said in a release. “My wife and I read Dr. Seuss books to my son every night, and this menu reflects the hope that I have for him to carry these uplifting messages with him throughout life.”The menu includes Dr. Seuss-inspired drinks such as the Starbelly Sneetch, with Ford’s Officer’s Reserve, Bonanto Aperitif, blanc vermouth and salty peach bitters, and the Butter Side Down, with butter-washed pisco, Plantation Xaymaca Rum, white wine, cinnamon and lemon.When you order one of the new drinks, your bartender will recite an original rhyme riffing off of the book that inspired it. To wit: Opt for the Duck Feet Wishes and you'll get this little gem in return: "It's a fruity whisky crusher that's truly a treat, even if you 'wish for duck feet.'"Here's the full list of Dr. Seuss-inspired cocktails:George Remus bourbon, house sweet vermouth, popcorn amaro and walnut oil.Ford’s Officer’s Reserve, Bonanto Aperitif, blanc vermouth and salty peach bitters.Madre Mezcal, Genepy Des Alps, grapefruit, pineapple, matcha, coconut and lime.Buffalo Trace bourbon, cherry, falernum, allspice, curaçao and lemon.Probitas Rum, Pimento Dram, curaçao, white wine, orange, lemon and clarified milk.Blanco Tequila, seaweed cordial, edamame orgeat and lime.Butter-washed pisco, Plantation Xaymaca Rum, white wine, cinnamon and lemon.North Shore aquavit and gin, China China, Mango, Lemon and bitters.Mizu Shochu, Blanco Tequila, Yzaguirre Blanc Vermouth, Canary Melon and Lime.