Friday, November 22, 2019

Sugarfire Smoke House and Hi-Pointe Drive-In Launch SugarHi Food Truck

Posted By on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY GREEN OLIVE MEDIA
  • Courtesy Green Olive Media

St. Louis has another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

Next Thursday, a new food truck will hit the streets from the owners of Sugarfire Smoke House (multiple locations) and Hi-Pointe Drive-In (1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720). Dubbed SugarHi, the 20-foot-long trailer is available to cater private parties and corporate gatherings as well as events around town.

The mobile operation will serve a limited menu of fan favorites, including smoked meats, smashed burgers and specials, which will rotate daily and be available at public events around town, according to a release. When 9 Mile Garden food truck park opens in Affton next year, SugarHi will be a regular fixture in the lineup.



For private events, SugarHi will offer customizable menus including the barbecue and burgers that have made its namesakes famous as well as eats beyond what's offered at the restaurants. To learn more about booking the truck for private events, call 314-319-7324 or email sugarfirelass@gmail.com.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HI-POINTE DINER
  • COURTESY OF HI-POINTE DINER

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
