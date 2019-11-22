Sugarfire Smoke House and Hi-Pointe Drive-In Launch SugarHi Food Truck

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Green Olive Media
St. Louis has another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.
Next Thursday, a new food truck will hit the streets from the owners of Sugarfire Smoke House (multiple locations)
and Hi-Pointe Drive-In (1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720)
. Dubbed SugarHi, the 20-foot-long trailer is available to cater private parties and corporate gatherings as well as events around town.
The mobile operation will serve a limited menu of fan favorites, including smoked meats, smashed burgers and specials, which will rotate daily and be available at public events around town, according to a release. When 9 Mile Garden food truck park opens in Affton next year
, SugarHi will be a regular fixture in the lineup.
For private events, SugarHi will offer customizable menus including the barbecue and burgers that have made its namesakes famous as well as eats beyond what's offered at the restaurants. To learn more about booking the truck for private events, call 314-319-7324 or email sugarfirelass@gmail.com.
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF HI-POINTE DINER
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram