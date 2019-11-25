Narwhal's Crafted Debuts Hot Cocktail Menu Just in Time for Chilly Weather

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KELLY GLUECK

Brandon Holzhueter (left) and Brad Merten at Narwhal's Crafted in Midtown.

With cold and rainy weather predicted for the holiday weekend, we'll all be looking for ways to stay warm after plowing through Thanksgiving dinner. Fortunately, the folks athave debuted a new warm cocktail menu perfect for heating up cold nights.Yes, that's right: The chain best-known for its frozen slushie cocktails is now serving six hot cocktails at both of its St. Louis-area locations. Some of the drinks riff on popular seasonal favorites — think spiked apple cider, Mexican hot chocolate and Irish coffee — while others, like the Bananas Foster Latte, Cherry Blossom Toddy and spiced cranberry sangria, are unique creations.As much as possible, the cocktails are made using from-scratch and local ingredients. This includes a demerara syrup made with 4 Hands Brewing Co.'s Chocolate Milk Stout and Kaldi’s Espresso700 cold brew in the Irish coffee and a housemade horchata blend of rice, blanched almonds, vanilla bean and cinnamon in the Mexican hot chocolate.In a press release, Narwhal's owners Brandon Holzhueter and Brad Merten say that the hot cocktail menu will constantly be rotating this fall and into the winter, with possible future drinks including the Caramel Stroopwaffel, Toasted S'mores Hot Chocolate and Pomegranate Sake."We wanted to create and offer a hot cocktail menu like no one else in St. Louis — and we feel like we have accomplished that," Merten said in the release. "Add in the ability to have our fully enclosed patios with fire pits available year-round and we’d argue there is no better place to enjoy a cocktail in St. Louis during these miserably cold months. We’ve put as much time and energy into the development of this menu as any of our frozen cocktails — and we believe customers can quickly taste the difference."Stop in during happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. to try the new hot cocktails for $2 off.And don't worry: If frozen cocktails are still your preference, Narwhal's will debut its winter frozen cocktail menu in early December. Guests can expect favorites from past years including the salted caramel White Russian and white chocolate-peppermint alongside several new offerings.