Frankly Sausages Food Truck Shifts to New Concept, Honest to Goodness

Honest to Goodness will still serve the Frankly fries we all know and love.
Changes are happening with Frankly Sausages once again — but don't worry, everyone's favorite fries won't be going away anytime soon.
Yesterday, Chole Yates and Ben McArthur, who purchased the Frankly food truck over the summer, announced plans to convert the mobile operation into a new business called Honest to Goodness
. The full Frankly menu will still be available for special events and catering, according to a release, and a few fan favorites will be served under the new name as well.
“I wouldn’t call this a rebrand so much as I would call it an evolution, one we’ve been planning since before we bought the truck,” Yates said in a release. "Honest to Goodness is an amalgamation of everything the business represents: the food truck, catering, a new delivery business and scratch-baked breads and desserts. The goal of the new branding and website is to give customers one place to find out everything they need to know about the business as a whole."
On the Honest to Goodness website, which launched yesterday, Yates and McArthur outline their mission for the business thusly:
"The easiest way for us to explain what we do, and what our philosophy behind our food is, is just to say, “It’s honest to goodness good food”. We believe in finding the best ingredients we can and respecting them. My passion has always been to make food that was approachable yet memorable. We take on this same philosophy as we expand our horizons and set our hearts on growing even more in the coming year."
When Honest to Goodness rolls out next spring, Yates says the truck will "get a facelift and a new wrap with Honest to Goodness branding." The menu will draw inspiration from Southern cuisine, a specialty of both chefs, made with locally sourced meat and produce. The hand-cut fries that made Frankly famous will stay alongside at least one sausage as an homage to the original truck, as will the current double patty smashed burger and Nashville hot chicken sandwich.
If you're eager to get a taste of Honest to Goodness before spring, though, you're in luck: Starting Monday, December 2, the truck will offer online ordering and delivery. In the release, Yates says that the online menu will feature a mix of "Frankly favorites and blue plate-style dinners." Delivery orders can also be placed by phone at 314-600-2412.
The new business and food delivery service aren't the only changes that Yates has up her sleeve. For the holiday season, she's partnering with Pam Hardester, owner of Butter & Cream Bakeshop Shoppe, to sell holiday cookie boxes
. The packs are offered in three different sizes and feature up to ten different desserts in each, including Yates' famous brown butter-chocolate chip cookies. Before the end of the year, Yates says that savory gift boxes will also be added to the online store.
To learn more, visit the official Honest to Goodness website
.
