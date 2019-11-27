Beer and Whiskey Advent Calendars Are the Holiday Survival Kits We Need

click to enlarge
By now you should be aware of the famous Aldi's wine and beer advent calendars. (And if not, for shame! Are you even from St. Louis?)
The downside of these calendars is that they tend to sell out almost immediately. This is likely because Americans have little impulse control in general and specifically regarding alcohol, but also because the holiday season can be rough, you guys. Don't fret, though: This year, you don't have to climb over a friend or neighbor inside Aldi's to procure a boozy advent calendar, as three local favorites have packaged up their own.
The first is a whiskey advent calendar
from Gamlin Whiskey House
in the Central West End. The calendars feature two-dozen 50-milliliter bottles of whiskey from Maker’s Mark, Knob Creek, Jim Beam Black and more, all nestled in adorable hand-painted bags. For just $145 you can toast to the 25 days of Christmas in style. (Originally the whiskey bar and restaurant was also selling the bags with a handmade wooden tree for display, but those packages have sold out.)
Your second spirited option for ticking down the days until Christmas is a craft beer advent calendar
from Craft Beer Cellar. With two St. Louis-area locations, Craft Beer Cellar allows customers to customize beers for the calendar online. Each pack includes 24 beers from twelve-ounce bottles to 500-milliliter. The beers are grouped into four six-packs, with each six-pack containing one holiday beer, one limited release brew and four shop favorites. The advent calendars cost $86.99 (plus tax) and are available for pick up at either of Craft Beer Cellars two St. Louis-area locations: 8113 Maryland Avenue in Clayton or 5760 Chippewa Street in Southampton.
Finally, the craft-beer pros at BeerSauce Shop in St. Peters are offering a beer advent calendar of their own. The packs come with 24 beers to get you through the month of December and feature "beer guy selected" brews. Packs are $94.95 and are available for purchase online and in-store
while supplies last.
December 1 will be here before we know it, so if you're going to stick to the one drink a day rule, act fast — but we won't judge you if you drink them all in just a few sittings.
