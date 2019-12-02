St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings November 2019

St. Louis had a lot to be thankful for in November, with twelve new restaurants and bars debuting or celebrating their grand opening — and only three closing for good.



Of those twelve openings, a handful were some of the most-anticipated restaurants of the year, including Mike and Liz Randolph's Original J's Tex-Mex & Barbecue, Michael and Tara Gallina's Winslow's Table and the Train Shed at Union Station St. Louis. The list is rounded out with a new gluten-free bakery in Kirkwood, a wine and artisan food shop in Shaw and a cafe that supports a good cause, among others.





Here's the complete roster. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.

Closings

Café Madeleine (reopening in 2020 with new concept), 4156 Magnolia Avenue, 314-575-5658

Guerrilla Street Food (inside Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade), 2236 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles

Table Three, 3519 St. Albans Road, Wildwood; 636-458-0131

