Monday, December 2, 2019
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings November 2019
Posted
By Liz Miller
on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 10:27 AM
Liz Miller
The buttermilk biscuit sandwich at Winslow's Table was something to be grateful for in November.
St. Louis had a lot to be thankful for in November, with twelve new restaurants and bars debuting or celebrating their grand opening — and only three closing for good.
Of those twelve openings, a handful were some of the most-anticipated restaurants of the year, including Mike and Liz Randolph's Original J's Tex-Mex & Barbecue, Michael and Tara Gallina's Winslow's Table and the Train Shed at Union Station St. Louis. The list is rounded out with a new gluten-free bakery in Kirkwood, a wine and artisan food shop in Shaw and a cafe that supports a good cause, among others.
Here's the complete roster. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Closings
Café Madeleine (reopening in 2020 with new concept), 4156 Magnolia Avenue, 314-575-5658
Guerrilla Street Food (inside Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade), 2236 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles
Table Three, 3519 St. Albans Road, Wildwood; 636-458-0131
Britt's Bakehouse, 137 West Jefferson Avenue, Kirkwood; 314-440-4794
Destination Café, 3182 Morganford Road, 314-899-0413
J. P. Fields West, 11656 Manchester Road, Des Peres; 314-462-0127
J’s Pitaria Mediterranean Cuisine
Openings
1798 BBQ, 5210 Highway N; Cottleville
(second location), 91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005
High Low
, 3301 Washington Avenue, 314-533-0367
Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar
, 4860 Chippewa Street, 314-282-0770 Original J's Tex-Mex & Barbecue, 7359 Forsyth Boulevard, University City
Recess STL
(longterm pop-up gaming bar), 4500 Swan Avenue, 314-818-9112 The Train Shed, 201 South Eighteenth Street, 314-923-3949
Wild Olive Provisions, 2201 South 39th Street
Winslow's Table, 7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-725-7559
