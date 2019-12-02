Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 2, 2019

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings November 2019

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge The buttermilk biscuit sandwich at Winslow's Table was something to be grateful for in November. - LIZ MILLER
  • Liz Miller
  • The buttermilk biscuit sandwich at Winslow's Table was something to be grateful for in November.

St. Louis had a lot to be thankful for in November, with twelve new restaurants and bars debuting or celebrating their grand opening — and only three closing for good.

Of those twelve openings, a handful were some of the most-anticipated restaurants of the year, including Mike and Liz Randolph's Original J's Tex-Mex & Barbecue, Michael and Tara Gallina's Winslow's Table and the Train Shed at Union Station St. Louis. The list is rounded out with a new gluten-free bakery in Kirkwood, a wine and artisan food shop in Shaw and a cafe that supports a good cause, among others.



Here's the complete roster. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.


Closings
Café Madeleine (reopening in 2020 with new concept), 4156 Magnolia Avenue, 314-575-5658
Guerrilla Street Food (inside Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade), 2236 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles
Table Three, 3519 St. Albans Road, Wildwood; 636-458-0131


Openings
1798 BBQ, 5210 Highway N; Cottleville

Britt's Bakehouse, 137 West Jefferson Avenue, Kirkwood; 314-440-4794
Destination Café, 3182 Morganford Road, 314-899-0413
J. P. Fields West, 11656 Manchester Road, Des Peres; 314-462-0127
J’s Pitaria Mediterranean Cuisine (second location), 91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005
High Low, 3301 Washington Avenue, 314-533-0367
Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar, 4860 Chippewa Street, 314-282-0770 Original J's Tex-Mex & Barbecue, 7359 Forsyth Boulevard, University City
Recess STL (longterm pop-up gaming bar), 4500 Swan Avenue, 314-818-9112 The Train Shed, 201 South Eighteenth Street, 314-923-3949
 Wild Olive Provisions, 2201 South 39th Street
Winslow's Table, 7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-725-7559

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Last Kitchen Redefines What it Means to Be a Hotel Restaurant Read More

  2. First Look: Original J's Tex-Mex & Barbecue in University City Read More

  3. Narwhal's Crafted Debuts Hot Cocktail Menu Just in Time for Chilly Weather Read More

  4. Nik Nagel of the Midwestern Talks Beef Ribs, Gaming and Doctor Strange Read More

  5. Mike and Liz Randolph's Original J's Tex-Mex & Barbecue Is Now Open Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation