Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Someone in "Desperate Need" of Pie Enters Ballwin Honey Baked Ham After Hours, Leaves Note and Cash

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge The scene of the... crime? - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • The scene of the... crime?

Forgetting to bring dessert to Thanksgiving dinner is pretty bad. Breaking into a store to grab pies and leaving some cash on the counter is worse, though.

That's the scene that the Ballwin Police Department reported on Facebook in its weekly round-up of recent crimes. Apparently, a door at the Honey Baked Ham store was left unlocked by mistake, Ballwin police Officer Scott Stephens tells the Riverfront Times, so this wasn't a case of breaking and entering.

"Officers discovered an open door to the business of Honey Baked Ham," the Facebook post reads. "A search of the building led to the discovery of a sum of money and a note of attempted justification. Apparently somebody was in 'desperate need' for pies on Thanksgiving, and completed an after-hours transaction, exchanging cash for pies."



But what sort of note does a person or persons leave in this scenario for the good people at the Honey Baked Ham Co.? Well, the Ballwin PD posted a photo of the note and the and cash here.

"Happy Thanksgiving!" the note begins. "No one was here, and we were in desperate need of pies. Left money, took pies. Thanks!"

Officer Stephens says the incident could have potentially amounted to trespassing charges, as the business was closed at the time, but Honey Baked Ham declined to press charges.

"It's one of those interesting types of issues because the building was left unlocked," Stephens says. "There's an issue between the letter of the law and the spirit of the law. The letter of the law, you'd look at some issues with trespassing because they were not open for business, and taking items and leaving money isn't exactly how things are supposed to happen. That could become an issue, but in this case, the Honey Baked Ham people didn't have a desire to prosecute anyone. It ended up being a silly mistake."

It turns out that the mysterious culprit also left plenty of money for the pies. Stephens says that the cash left on the counter "more than covered" the product that were taken as well as the sales tax. Still, Stephens says he doesn't recommend this solution to others when facing a dessert emergency.

"It ends up being relatively humorous in this case but it's not a practice we'd like to see," Stephens says. "Just like we preach to people all the time to lock their car doors and homes, that extends to businesses as well."

When reached by phone yesterday, a manager at the Honey Baked Ham store in Ballwin said he couldn't comment on the incident but referred us to contact Jo Ann Herold, chief marketing officer for the Georgia-based company. We have reached out to Herold for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

As for the delinquent who took the desserts, his or her identity remains unknown — and that's something for he or she should be very thankful for this holiday season.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brennan's to Close, Relocate in Spring 2020 as Saint Louis Chess Club Plans Expansion Read More

  2. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings November 2019 Read More

  3. Sierra Eaves on Her Love of Filipino Food and Being the Oprah of Houseplants Read More

  4. Schlafly Beer to Release Low-Calorie, Low-Carb Lemon-Lime Mead Spritzer Read More

  5. The Last Kitchen Redefines What it Means to Be a Hotel Restaurant Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation