5 Holiday Food Events This Weekend: Breakfast with Santa at Grace Meat + Three, Vicia Holiday Market and More

With the holidays right around the corner, local restaurants and neighborhood associations are getting into the spirit. If you need a break from decking the halls or trimming the Christmas tree, check out one of these five food-focused holiday events happening around town this weekend. Festivities range from kid-friendly breakfasts with Santa and the Grinch to a holiday market centered around wares from local crafters and artisans.
Breakfast with Santa at Grace Meat + Three:
For the second year, Grace Meat + Three (4270 Manchester Avenue, 314-533-2700)
is hosting Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 7. Benefitting Mission St. Louis: Affordable Christmas, the kid-friendly event offers two seating times to meet and snap a photo with the Big Guy: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $38 for adults and $16 for children ages three to ten years old and include a brunch buffet, hot chocolate bar, cookies, North Pole mail station and a chance to meet reindeer, elves and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. If you bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child sixteen years old or younger, you can also snag a photo with Santa.
Vicia Holiday Market:
If you're planning to spend a small fortune on gifts this holiday season, you and the entire St. Louis community are better served to shop local. If you missed Small Business Saturday, you're in luck: Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the holiday market is back at Vicia (4260 Forest Park Avenue, 314-553-9239)
. The festive marketplace will feature specialty goods from local farmers, artisans and even the lauded restaurant's own kitchen. If all that shopping works up an appetite, stick around for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of market vendors, visit Vicia's Facebook page
.
36th-Annual Cherokee Antique Row Cookie Spree:
For more than three decades, Cherokee Antique Row has been hosting its Cookie Spree
. Head over to Cherokee Street between Jefferson Avenue and DeMenil Place on Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to participate in the ultimate sugar rush. The event encourages you to walk up and down the historic street to shop its many stores, which will each offer a different cookie or baked good. It gets even sweeter, though: Shops will feature festive window displays, hot cider will be available to sip while you browse and live carolers will fill the street. The event will also feature a photo booth, tarot card readings and an alpaca petting zoo. Keep an eye out for the Cookie Spree maps, which highlight every store participating in the neighborhood festival and include details about the cookies being served.
South Grand Grinchmas and Cocoa Crawl:
Ever wonder what a mini Whoville in St. Louis would look like? Head to the South Grand neighborhood on Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to find out. Now tooling around town with a heart that's three times the size it once was, the Grinch will be on-hand to spread holiday cheer, all to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The fun is happening at Apotheosis Comics & Lounge (3206 South Grand Boulevard, 314-802-7090)
, where, with a $7 donation to the hospital, kids can get a photo with the Grinch. If you donate a toy, too, you can grab that photo for just $5. In addition to the Mean One himself, clowns from the Moolah Shriners will be making free balloon animals for kiddos. While you're in the neighborhood, cross some holiday shopping off your list while grabbing free hot cocoa during a concurrent event, the Cocoa Crawl. Twelve South Grand shops will donating 10 percent of their sales during the event to the hospital and passing out cups of cheer: Avec Lua, Salon Saint Louis, Grow Active Solutions, Apotheosis Comics & Lounge, Dunaway Books, Found by the Pound, Urban Matter, Parsimonia, Botanicals Design Studio, Eclectica, Garden District STL and Zee Bee Market.
Christmas Movie Trivia Brunch at Empire Hall:
A very famous elf once said, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." Do you know his name? If so, head to Empire Hall (3407 California Avenue)
on Sunday December 8 for Christmas Movie Trivia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to adults 21 and up, the event includes a "Buddy the Elf style" brunch buffet, unlimited boozy drinks, live caroling, a holiday onesie pajama contest and an igloo building competition. First-place winners will take home unnamed prizes. Cost of entry for a full team of eight is $420, a half team of four costs $210 and single tickets are $55 per person; tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite
.
