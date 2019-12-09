Yolklore Debuts Build-Your-Own Breakfast Sandwich Menu Featuring Housemade Bagels

click to enlarge Courtesy Yolklore

Housemade bagels are a highlight of Yolklore's new build-your-own breakfast sandwich menu.

click to enlarge Courtesy Yolklore

You can also build a brekkie sammie with housemade brioche.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Not much is better in this world than a fresh warm boiled bagel — except a fresh warm boiled bagel topped with meat, cheese and a soft, runny egg.Lucky for us, Crestwood breakfast spothas rounded out its already delicious breakfast offerings with customizable bagel breakfast sandwiches.Yolklore's build-your-own breakfast sandwich menu, which is now available on its new winter menu, lets you craft the brekkie sammie of your dreams. The sandwich-building process starts with your choice of bread, and chef Mary Bogacki recommends opting for one of Yolklore's bagels, which are made in-house using four simple ingredients: flour, salt, yeast and water.Bogacki has been making bagels at Yolklore for several years after noticing a lack of local options around town."There just aren't enough bagel places in St. Louis," Bogacki says. "I wanted to be able to eat good, quality bagels every day. We wanted to showcase the bagels more while also fulfilling the craving for breakfast sandwiches."Hand-crafted and New York-inspired, Yolklore's bagels are boiled to perfection, with a chew that's just right. In addition to the breakfast spot's established plain, everything and whole wheat varieties, new flavors include French toast and Cheddar-jalapeño with housemade pickled jalapeños.Bagels aren't the only bread-y option featured on the build-your-own sandwich menu; guests can also pick between brioche, a biscuit, ciabatta and whole wheat bread, or a bed of greens, if carbs aren't your jam.Once you've selected your base, select one of six proteins — a farm egg, bacon, sausage, ham, turkey chorizo or falafel — and one topping — including Cheddar cheese, goat cheese, mixed greens, Devil Sauce and pickled veggies.The customizable sammie starts at $4.50 and you can add an extra protein for $1 or an extra topping for 50 cents each. Gluten-free bread is also available for an extra $2.With so many combinations to choose from to assemble the perfect breakfast sammie, we may just have to keep visiting Yolklore until we've cracked the code. In the meantime, you can do your own research by visiting the restaurant during its normal hours Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.