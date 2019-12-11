Little Jamaica to Open on Cherokee Street on December 21

click to enlarge Liz Miller

Little Jamaica will open on December 21.

A new restaurant and bar will soon debut in a familiar space on Cherokee Street — yet fans of the spot's sister restaurant will recognize the menu.On Saturday, December 21, Chrisanna Little and Danny Roofa will openat 2732 Cherokee Street, Roofa confirmed to thein a phone call.Located in the space formerly occupied by Propaganda, Little Jamaica is the second restaurant for the husband-and-wife team, who also operate Caribbean Delightin south city. Roofa tells thethat Little Jamaica will focus on lunch service, offering many of the same signatures served at the couple's flagship restaurant, and will serve a full bar program as well.At Caribbean Delight, fan favorites range from oxtail, curry chicken, saltfish and other specialities from the couple's native home in southeastern Jamaica. A sign posted in the window of Little Jamaica promotes serving "island-style jerk chicken."The building has been vacant since Propaganda exited the space in May after three years of business.More as we learn it.