Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Little Jamaica to Open on Cherokee Street on December 21

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge Little Jamaica will open on December 21. - LIZ MILLER
  • Liz Miller
  • Little Jamaica will open on December 21.

A new restaurant and bar will soon debut in a familiar space on Cherokee Street — yet fans of the spot's sister restaurant will recognize the menu.

On Saturday, December 21, Chrisanna Little and Danny Roofa will open Little Jamaica at 2732 Cherokee Street, Roofa confirmed to the Riverfront Times in a phone call.

Located in the space formerly occupied by Propaganda, Little Jamaica is the second restaurant for the husband-and-wife team, who also operate Caribbean Delight (3526 Gravois Avenue, 314-799-1463) in south city. Roofa tells the RFT that Little Jamaica will focus on lunch service, offering many of the same signatures served at the couple's flagship restaurant, and will serve a full bar program as well.



At Caribbean Delight, fan favorites range from oxtail, curry chicken, saltfish and other specialities from the couple's native home in southeastern Jamaica. A sign posted in the window of Little Jamaica promotes serving "island-style jerk chicken."

The building has been vacant since Propaganda exited the space in May after three years of business.

More as we learn it.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. First Look: A Playground for Adults, Recess STL Combines Your Favorite Drinks and Games in the Grove Read More

  2. Sobriety and Leaving the Kitchen Made Aaron Teitelbaum a Better Restaurateur Read More

  3. Yolklore Debuts Build-Your-Own Breakfast Sandwich Menu Featuring Housemade Bagels Read More

  4. Culpeppers Closes Central West End Location After 84 Years Due to Saint Louis Chess Club Expansion Read More

  5. Nick Bognar’s Indo is More Than Restaurant — It’s a Revolution of the Form Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation