Vicia Ends Lunch Service to Focus on Daytime Hours at Winslow's Table

Thank you to everyone who has dined with us this year- your support means so much to our team and the local farmers and artisans who work tirelessly to grow and create delicious food in our community. As we approach our third year of business we are taking a moment to appreciate what we have achieved as a team and how we can grow and evolve our business even further.
Late 2019 saw the addition of a new restaurant to our family, Winslow's Table in University City! Michael and Tara were offered the unique and special opportunity to purchase and re-imagine one of our cities true gems and have been working hard to continue the legacy of Winslow's Home. Come see us if you haven't already!
As we head into 2020 we are making some changes to our hours of operation and offerings at Vicia to best align both businesses and focus on our continued success. As of December 13th we will no longer be serving lunch at Vicia and will focus on fine tuning and creatively pushing to make our dinner dining experience one of the best in the City. Many of our lunchtime favorites from the Vicia menu are available at Winslow's Table and we'd love to have you join us there for our expanded offerings. We'll also be adding dinner service to Winslow's in January!
We are most excited to share that in 2020 we will also be offering employer sponsored health insurance to our full time team members at both restaurants and covering 50% of the cost. This has been a goal of ours since we opened and we have to thank the patronage of our guests for allowing us to reach our goal. Thank you!
