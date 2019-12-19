Email
Thursday, December 19, 2019

Piper Palm House to Host Holiday Pop-Up Bar Frosted Starting Today

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 6:07 AM

click to enlarge THE "WHAT'S IN SANTA'S MUG" COCKTAIL WITH PINOT NOIR, DARK CHOCOLATE, VANILLA, CREAM AND RED WINE MARSHMALLOWS.
  • The "What's In Santa's Mug" cocktail with Pinot Noir, dark chocolate, vanilla, cream and red wine marshmallows.

This holiday season has already provided St. Louisans with plenty of ways to get a festive buzz, with four local pop-up bars already slinging Santa-inspired drinks.

Now there's yet another destination to eat, drink, and be merry this year — emphasis on the drinking. Today, pop-up bar Frosted will transform the Piper Palm House (4271 Northeast Drive) in Tower Grove Park into a boozy winter wonderland.



From December 19 to 23, the five-day "holiday cocktail experience," as it's being promoted, will feature live music and local food trucks, plus snacks from Pretzel Boys. The stars of the show are the cocktails, though, which are being handcrafted by Pat Gioia of The Block and Katiana Tactikos, formerly of Taste. Infused with classic seasonal flavors such as butterscotch, mint, rosemary and cinnamon, these cozy drinks are sure to keep your spirits bright.

In addition to cocktails, Frosted will also offer a hot cocktail bar by The Wandering Sidecar Bar Co. and eats from food trucks such as Farmtruk (Thursday and Friday), Doughboy's Wood Fired Pizza (Saturday and Monday) and live music from Celia's Yuletide Express Sing-A-Long (Saturday), Mark Lewis, Alexis Tucci, Jesse Gannon Music and more.

On Sunday, December 22, Frosted opens early at 11 a.m. for a festive, family-friendly afternoon. Dan the Pancake Man, Cotton Crafters Holiday Cotton Candy and Firechasers are stopping by for the holiday fun; food from local favorite Kitchen Kulture will also be available.

Frosted is open from 6 to 11 p.m. December 19 to 21, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. December 22 and 3 to 9 p.m. December 23. Entry to Frosted is free and a portion of all proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. 

Check out the full festive cocktail menu below:
Granny’s Gold Coins: Tequila, Caffe Amaro, cold brew coffee, honey, cacao, clove and orange
Eat, Drink and Be Rosemary: Gin, cranberry, rosemary, lemon and sparkling water
Mull It Over: Mulled wine-infused whiskey, butterscotch and mole bitters
It’s Mint to Be: Vodka, raspberry jam, white chocolate liqueur, mint oil and a candy cane
Christmas in Paris: Kentucky bourbon, cinnamon-infused Campari, Cocchi Torino
What’s In Santa’s Mug?: Pinot Noir, dark chocolate, vanilla, cream and red wine marshmallows

For more information, visit Frosted's Facebook page.

click to enlarge Granny’s Gold Coins with tequila, Caffè Amaro, cold brew coffee, honey, cacao, clove and orange
  • Granny’s Gold Coins with tequila, Caffè Amaro, cold brew coffee, honey, cacao, clove and orange
