Just in Time for Dry January, WellBeing Brewing Debuts IPA, Tests CBD Seltzers

click to enlarge JEN WEST

WellBeing Brewing Co. founder Jeff Stevens developed N/A beer that tastes like the real thing.

click to enlarge Courtesy WellBeing Brewing Co.

The label for WellBeing's new Intentional IPA, which hits shelves January 1.

Now that the holiday season is almost over, New Year's resolutions are looming and Dry January is almost upon us. With that in mind, if you're resolving to reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption in 2020, the folks athave you covered.Since 2016, the St. Louis-based brewery has produced a line of non-alcoholic beers brewed to taste like the real thing. Founder Jeff Stevens worked in marketing for breweries for years before striking out on his own and opening WellBeing with the mission to offer an NA craft beer.Stevens has been sober for the past 27 years and therefore missed the craft beer revolution in the brewing industry — but that all changed with WellBeing.In the past three years, WellBeing has released four products: Heavenly Body Golden Wheat, Hellraiser Dark Amber, Intrepid Traveler Coffee Cream Stout and Victory Wheat, brewed with electrolytes. The brews have been a huge hit with consumers, now being served in more than 200 bars and restaurants in the metro area as well as in stores, restaurants and bars across the U.S.On January 2, WellBeing will launch a new beer style, just in time for Dry January, "Stevens says with a laugh. Dubbed Intentional IPA, the brew is the first IPA that WellBeing has endeavored. Sold in four-packs in sixteen-ounce cans, Intentional IPA was brewed using Mosaic and Citra hops for a crisp beer with notes of pineapple and peach.Shortly after Intentional IPA hits store shelves, WellBeing will be celebrating another milestone with the release of its first two CBD-infused seltzers. To start, the sparkling waters, which are infused with"MThe CBD-infused seltzers are currently being tested at limited spots around town, including Pop's Blue Moonon the Hill. The drinks are made in partnership with Mighty Kind, a CBD shop and dispensary selling cannabis and cannabis products to those with medical marijuana cards in Missouri. Mighty Kind is owned by Joshua Loyal, whose family owns Pop's Blue Moon.Stevens says the packaged seltzers should hit local grocery store shelves during