St. Louis-Based Halo + Cleaver to Release Two New Low-Cal BBQ Sauces

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to eat healthier in 2020, you're the target market for Halo + Cleaver
.
The St. Louis-based company, which currently produces seven gluten-free sauces and seasonings using all-natural ingredients, announced yesterday that it will debut two low-calorie barbecue sauces in March.
The new products will be available at Schnucks Markets in St. Louis, a new partnership that kicks off in January. If you can't wait to get a taste of Halo + Cleaver's products, head to any Schnucks store to find its Mother Nature’s Perfect Ketchup, which will be available in 96 of the local chain's stores later this month.
Halo + Cleaver founder Matt Richard was formerly a food scientist and new product development manager for Arcobasso Foods in St. Louis, which produces specialty custom salad dressings, sauces and beverage mixes.
"The sauces and seasonings were created out of Richard’s desire for healthy yet flavor-packed condiments, and in response to consumers’ ever-growing commitment to healthy eating and healthy lifestyles," stated a release.
In addition to Mother Nature’s Perfect Ketchup, the company makes Smokehouse Red BBQ Sauce, Pure Gold BBQ Sauce and four spice rubs: Them Apples, Espresso Cow, Bee Sting and Pink Cajun. Like the new sauces that will be released in March, Halo + Cleaver's existing ketchup and sauces are low in calories and made with no added sugar.
Three of the sauces are currently available at area Dierbergs Markets stores and the complete product line is sold at Supplement Superstores in St. Louis. Products can also be purchased online at Halo + Cleaver's website
.
