Monday, January 6, 2020
Gringo Employee Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Restaurant Bathroom
Posted
By Liz Miller
on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 1:41 PM
click to enlarge
Yesterday evening, St. Louis city police responded to a call at about 5 p.m. that a man had been fatally shot inside Gringo Tacos + Burgers (635 Washington Avenue, 314-449-6777)
.
The man, an employee of the restaurant, is said to have accidentally discharged a personal firearm in Gringo's bathroom, according to reporting
from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
. Police say that the death is being treated as an accident at this time.
The restaurant closed early yesterday to assist police and homicide detectives with their investigation. Gringo has reopened for business today with its normal business hours.
When reached by phone this afternoon, Gringo owner Chris Sommers declined to comment at this time. We will update this post with more information when available, including a possible memorial to the deceased.
Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Tags: Gringo, Downtown St. Louis, shooting, accident, st. louis restaurant news, st. louis, Image