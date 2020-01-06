Email
Monday, January 6, 2020

Gringo Employee Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Restaurant Bathroom

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge TOM HELLAUER
  • Tom Hellauer

Yesterday evening, St. Louis city police responded to a call at about 5 p.m. that a man had been fatally shot inside Gringo Tacos + Burgers (635 Washington Avenue, 314-449-6777).

The man, an employee of the restaurant, is said to have accidentally discharged a personal firearm in Gringo's bathroom, according to reporting from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Police say that the death is being treated as an accident at this time.

The restaurant closed early yesterday to assist police and homicide detectives with their investigation. Gringo has reopened for business today with its normal business hours.



When reached by phone this afternoon, Gringo owner Chris Sommers declined to comment at this time. We will update this post with more information when available, including a possible memorial to the deceased. 

