Ladue Market, a Local Fixture Since 1928, to Close

The past month has been marked with a rash of restaurant closures, from longtime Central West End eatery Culpeppers
to newcomer Colino's Cafe & Bakery on the Hill
— and over the weekend, another beloved community favorite announced plans to shutter
Ladue Market (9155 Clayton Road, Ladue; 314-993-0184)
, the small grocery store located in Ladue and run by the Meyers family since 1928, shared in a Facebook post
that it soon plans to close for good. Operated by four generations of the Meyers family, Ladue Market is currently operated by Jerry Meyers, 68.
The market is offering customers 10 percent off all of its inventory this week (with the exception of fresh meat). The sale began on January 2, according to the Facebook post.
Meyers wasn't immediately available for comment, though an employee at Ladue Market told the Riverfront Times
that the shop won't close for another few weeks. More as we learn it.
