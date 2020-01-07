Imo's Schools St. Louis On the "Correct" Way to Eat Its Pizza

click to enlarge RFT File Photo

Have you been eating Imo's Pizza the correct way lo these many years?

all my chicagoans... which piece are you picking up first pic.twitter.com/nMJ0Ygg8Iy — Valentina (@leftistthot420) January 6, 2020

Chicagoans/Midwesterners, what piece are you eating first? pic.twitter.com/U3cWHbhVWV — Lucas Kwan Peterson (@lucaspeterson) January 7, 2020

The numbers are shown in correct order. No. 1 is the appetizer to the rest of the pizza. Enjoy! — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) January 7, 2020

