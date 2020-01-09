Email
Thursday, January 9, 2020

iTap Teases "Between Two Firkins" Video Featuring Local Craft Brewers

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR/ DIVYA_

St. Louis is getting its own version of Zach Galifianakis' famous Between Two Ferns TV show thanks to the hilarious folks at iTap (multiple locations including 1711 South 9th Street, 314-621-4333).

Today, the craft-beer bar shared a teaser clip of a project it calls "Between Two Firkins" on Twitter, and like the source material that inspired it, the names of brewers and breweries are intentionally misspelled — Schlafly Beer, for instance, is listed as Shaft-Lee, while Civil Life is styled as Civil Suit.

The short video features a number of familiar faces from the local craft beer scene, including Stephen Hale from Schlafly Beer, Phil Wymore from Perennial Artisan Ales, Jake Hafner from Civil Life Brewing Co., Florian Kuplent from Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., Steve Crider from 2nd Shift Brewing and John Whitaker, beer director for iTap's five locations in Missouri and Kentucky.



"Phil Wymore. That's what I think every time you're coming out with another chocolate milk stout — why more?" the host asks Wymore. That isn't the end of the hazing, though, as the host then adds: "Oh, that was a 4 Hands [Brewing Co.] joke. I'm sorry."

In a segment with Jake Hafner from Civil Life, the host hands Hafner a jar of hop pellets, an alternative to the fresh hops used for brewing beer, to which Hafner says, "Is that fish food?" The host doesn't miss a beat, quickly responding with: "They make beer that guys on the internet like."

Steve Crider from 2nd Shift Brewing — identified as "Steve Cider" — meanwhile, is told he looks like he was arrested for impersonating Santa Claus. "Twice" Crider returns dryly.

The clip with Kuplent from Urban Chestnut is the funniest and most brutal, though. Listed as "Florian Compliment" from "Urban Nutz Brewing," the brewery founder and brewmaster is asked by the host if he created Shock Top during his tenure at Anheuser-Busch. Kuplent nods and says "correct" while sipping a can of his brewery's Urban Underdog beer, to which the host shoots back, "How do you sleep at night?"

Catch the complete interviews at iTap's "Between Two Firkins" watch party on February 5 at 7 p.m. at its Central West End location at 16 South Euclid Avenue.

Watch the full teaser clip below:


Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

