Monday, January 13, 2020

1764 Public House in the Central West End Has Closed

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 9:34 AM

1764 Public House in the Central West End has closed. - COURTESY OF 1764 PUBLIC HOUSE
  • COURTESY OF 1764 PUBLIC HOUSE
  • 1764 Public House in the Central West End has closed.

1764 Public House (39 North Euclid Avenue), the third Central West End eatery operated by the Gamlin Restaurant Group, has closed.

The restaurant, which opened in October 2017, was a sister business to SubZero Vodka Bar and Gamlin Whiskey House, owned by brothers Derek and Lucas Gamlin. According to a release, 1764 closed after business on Sunday, January 12.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of 1764 Public House effective immediately,” Derek Gamlin said in the release. “At our core, we are a family business focused on hospitality. With three establishments, all of our resources were simply spread too thin.”



Named for St. Louis’ founding in 1764 by Pierre Laclede, the concept focused on upscale spins on Creole and New Orleans-inspired fare. 

“We look forward to welcoming our valued guests at our other two establishments here in the Central West End, Sub Zero Vodka Bar and Gamlin Whiskey House,” Gamlin said.

Guests who have purchased gift cards to 1764 Public House can redeem them at Sub Zero and Gamlin Whiskey House, the release continues. Employees at the shuttered spot will be given priority for job openings at the sister businesses as well.

Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
