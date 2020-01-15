Email
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Joanie's Pizzeria in Soulard to Close in February

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 10:21 AM

Joanie's final day of business will be February 17.
  • Joanie's final day of business will be February 17.

Next month a beloved local restaurant will host its final service.

Yesterday, Joanie's Pizzeria (2101 Menard Street, 314-865-1994) in Soulard announced on Facebook that it would close after business on Monday, February 16, which will serve as a farewell party for staff and fans of the legacy business.

Owner Joanie Smith has operated the pizzeria for 25 years. The Joanie's to Go location at 804 Russell Boulevard, also owned by Smith, will remain open.



More as we learn it.

