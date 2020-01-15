Joanie's Pizzeria in Soulard to Close in February

click to enlarge Google Maps

Joanie's final day of business will be February 17.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Next month a beloved local restaurant will host its final service.Yesterday,in Soulard announced on Facebook that it would close after business on Monday, February 16, which will serve as a farewell party for staff and fans of the legacy business.Owner Joanie Smith has operated the pizzeria for 25 years. The Joanie's to Go location at 804 Russell Boulevard, also owned by Smith, will remain open.More as we learn it.