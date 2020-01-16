Thursday, January 16, 2020
Salt & Smoke to Open in the Central West End Tomorrow
Posted
By Liz Miller
on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 1:23 PM
-
Photo by Jennifer Silverberg
-
Salt + Smoke will open in the Central West End at 11 a.m. tomorrow.
If the Central West End smells extra amazing tomorrow, now you'll know why.
On Friday, January 17, Salt + Smoke (392 North Euclid Avenue, 314-727-0200)
will open in the Central West End for lunch service beginning at 11 a.m. The news was announced this morning via a post on the barbecue restaurant's Facebook page
.
The location marks the fourth for owner Tom Schmidt, who also operates the flagship in the Delmar Loop as well as outposts in Southampton and St. Charles. The local 'cue chain will expand again later this year with a location inside the second phase of Ballpark Village, as first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
.
In the meantime, head to the new digs in the Central West End to enjoy house signatures such as the White Cheddar Cracker Mac, juicy pulled chicken with Alabama-style barbecue sauce, succulent beef brisket and the bacon-Cheddar popovers.
Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Tags: Salt + Smoke, Central West End, openings, closings, st. louis restaurant news, Tom Schmidt, Image