Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 20, 2020

Niche Food Group to Raise Funds for Animals Affected by Australian Wildfires

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge Pastaria’s Birthday Cake will be one of the baked goods sold to raise funds for animals displaced and injured by the bushfires in Australia. - COURTESY NICHE FOOD GROUP
  • Courtesy Niche Food Group
  • Pastaria’s Birthday Cake will be one of the baked goods sold to raise funds for animals displaced and injured by the bushfires in Australia.

Wildfires are currently devastating large swaths of Australia, with more than a 100 fires burning in the states of New South Wales and Victoria. The fires have destroyed homes and property and claimed the lives of more than two dozen people. Almost half a billion animals are said to have perished so far in just New South Wales alone.

If you're interested in donating relief funds to the beleaguered animal population in Australia while supporting small business in St. Louis, we have some good news. On Saturday, January 25, from 2 to 5 p.m., Niche Food Group will host a bake sale benefit to raise money for the animals displaced and injured by the fires at Rockwell Beer Co. (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue, 314-256-1657).

Spearheaded by Niche Food Group pastry chef Meaghan Coltrain, the bake sale will feature baked goods such as Pastaria’s signature Birthday Cake, cookies and other treats, plus pastries from Four Seasons St. Louis, which works with Niche chef-owner Gerard Craft on the hotel's restaurant, Cinder House. All funds raised at the bake sale will benefit Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. in New South Wales to rescue native animals in distress.



To learn more or keep updated on the bake sale, check out its official Facebook event page.

Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Crawling Crab Serves Some of the Best Seafood in Town Read More

  2. Seoul Taco to Open in the Grove Wednesday Read More

  3. Trailhead Brewing Co. Sold to Schlafly Beer, Brewpub to Reopen as Schlafly Bankside Read More

  4. Gunman Sticks Up Grey Fox, the RFT's Best Gay Bar of 2019 Read More

  5. Imo's Schools St. Louis On the "Correct" Way to Eat Its Pizza Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation