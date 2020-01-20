Niche Food Group to Raise Funds for Animals Affected by Australian Wildfires

click to enlarge
Pastaria’s Birthday Cake will be one of the baked goods sold to raise funds for animals displaced and injured by the bushfires in Australia.
Wildfires are currently devastating large swaths of Australia, with more than a 100 fires burning in the states of New South Wales and Victoria. The fires have destroyed homes and property and claimed the lives of more than two dozen people
. Almost half a billion animals
are said to have perished so far in just New South Wales alone.
If you're interested in donating relief funds to the beleaguered animal population in Australia while supporting small business in St. Louis, we have some good news. On Saturday, January 25, from 2 to 5 p.m., Niche Food Group
will host a bake sale benefit to raise money for the animals displaced and injured by the fires at Rockwell Beer Co. (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue, 314-256-1657)
.
Spearheaded by Niche Food Group pastry chef Meaghan Coltrain, the bake sale will feature baked goods such as Pastaria’s signature Birthday Cake, cookies and other treats, plus pastries from Four Seasons St. Louis, which works with Niche chef-owner Gerard Craft on the hotel's restaurant, Cinder House. All funds raised at the bake sale will benefit Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. in New South Wales to rescue native animals in distress.
To learn more or keep updated on the bake sale, check out its official Facebook event page
.
