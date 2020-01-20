Email
Monday, January 20, 2020

Seoul Taco to Open in the Grove Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge Seoul Taco will open later this week in the Grove. - LIZ MILLER
  • Liz Miller
  • Seoul Taco will open later this week in the Grove.

One of St. Louis' most vibrant neighborhoods is about to get even tastier.

On Wednesday, January 22, local favorite Seoul Taco will open at 4099 Chouteau Avenue in the Grove, according to a recent post on the company's Instagram page. The spot marks the third area location for the locally-owned fast-casual chain, which also operates three outposts in Chicago, one in Columbia, Missouri, and its flagship food truck in St. Louis.

Located inside the beautiful new Chroma development at the intersection of Chouteau Avenue and South Sarah Street, Seoul Taco's Grove location will serve the same Korean-Mexican fusion fare that customers love, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and its signature Gogi Bowl.



Seoul Taco joins several new establishments opening on the main floor of the Chroma building, including the acclaimed regional Thai restaurant Chao Baan and forthcoming Takashima Records, a vinyl listening room and bar. The 18,000-square-foot retail space is meant to complement the recently expanded Chouteau Plaza, "a uniquely designed public space for residents and community events," per Chroma's website.

