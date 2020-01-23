Email
Thursday, January 23, 2020

Love Boozy Brunch? Get Your Fill This Weekend at RFT's United We Brunch

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge Sample eats and drinks from more than 40 local restaurants and vendors. - GLENNMADE FILMS/GLENN REIGELMAN II
  • GLENNMADE FILMS/GLENN REIGELMAN II
  • Sample eats and drinks from more than 40 local restaurants and vendors.

We here at the Riverfront Times love capping off the weekend with a luxurious boozy brunch — but with so many great local restaurants in town to pick from, we often spend more time debating where to go than downing Bloody Marys.

Lucky for all of us, this weekend we can sample breakfast eats and drinks from more than 40 local vendors at the RFT's annual United We Brunch party. Hosted at the opulent and historic Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis (212 Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-633-3000), United We Brunch brings together some of the very best brunch menus in town from noon to 2 p.m. In addition to eats from restaurants such as Beast Craft BBQ Co., Cafe Osage, Edibles & Essentials, Taco Circus and Yolklore, the event offers up bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas, bellinis, screwdrivers, beer and Irish coffee.

General admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets — which include entry at 11 a.m., a gift bag and commemorative glass — are $60. To learn more or buy tickets, visit the official United We Brunch event page.



