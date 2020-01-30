Grant's Farm Kicks Off New Monthly Beer Dinner Series Tonight

click to enlarge
Start your weekend off a little early tonight at Grant’s Farm.
If you're looking to tailgate the weekend ahead, Grant’s Farm (10501 Gravois Road)
is offering the opportunity to do just that this evening.
Tonight marks the first event in a new monthly beer dinner series at Grant's Farm. Guests can expect chef Sam Niemann to serve up classic tailgating foods inside the Carriage House and under the Bauernhof tent.
Menu items this evening include Bavarian pretzels with Budweiser-infused pub cheese, Budweiser beer-cheese soup, a build-your-own nacho bar, a slider station and Budweiser chili. Beers will include the brand-new Bud Light seltzers, classic Budweiser and Bud Light, stouts and, straight from California, the Golden Road Wolf IPA.
The dinner will end on a sweet note with chocolate chip, oatmeal and raisin cookies and chocolate and vanilla ice cream. The beer and dinner pairing runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and is limited to the first 150 people to arrive.
“Adding new experiences to Grant’s Farm in our off-season gives visitors even more reasons to come and enjoy the farm, without having to wait until the summer months,” chef Sam Niemann said in a recent release.
The dinner will be served buffet-style to encourage guests to mingle and get to know one another. At each buffet station, diners can pick up the suggested beer that complements that specific dish. Butch Moore will perform live music on-site to add a little extra ambiance to the experience. Tickets can be purchased for $50 on Grant's Farm's website
If you're not free tonight, there's always a chance to attend the series next month: Grant’s Farm is hosting the pairing dinners on the last Thursday of each month until April.
