Thursday, January 30, 2020

Switchgrass Spirits in Wellston to Release Bottled Whiskey Cocktail

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 4:31 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR/ INVALUABLEOFFICIAL

Bottled and canned cocktails continue to surge in popularity, and soon, a new entrant to the market produced in the St. Louis area will celebrate its debut.

Switchgrass Spirits (6100 Idadale Avenue, Wellston), a new distillery based in Wellston, will help warm lonely hearts this February with its first product release.

Dubbed Copperhead, the 80-proof Prohibition-era bottled cocktail is made with a mixture of Switchgrass rye whiskey, citrus, herbs, spices and special Belgian rock-candy sugar made in a classic "rock and rye" style. The cocktail is a play off of a popular "prescription" during the 1920s known for its bite (thus the name).



"Our goal was to create a whiskey-based cocktail that felt welcoming to all," Patrick Grosch, founding member and Switchgrass head distiller, said in a recent release. "Even if you don’t consider yourself a whiskey drinker, we think you’ll enjoy Copperhead.”

When Copperhead is released next month, shoppers will be able to sip a glass at the Whiskey Ring and Pat Connolly’s Tavern or grab a bottle at Parker’s Table or the Wine and Cheese Place in Clayton.

Switchgrass, which celebrates its grand opening next month as well, specializes in high-quality whiskey and fruit brandies made with local ingredients as much as possible. The distillery is named for a native prairie grass that represents "the grassroots support the distillery has from the community, its commitment to the environment and their Midwestern pride," according to the release.  

“We are excited to be in St. Louis and Wellston because everyone has been so supportive of our new business development,” says Switchgrass founding member Sarah Miller.

More as we learn it.
