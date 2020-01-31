St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings January 2019

click to enlarge
D.W. Johnson
In January, Seoul Taco expanded once again — this time to the Grove.
During the first month of 2020, the St. Louis area saw almost an equal number of restaurant openings and closings.
Four of the openings were additional locations for existing concepts, including Salt + Smoke
debuting in the Central West End, Seoul Taco
opening in the Grove and Egg@midtown. In the Southwest Garden neighborhood, World's Fair Donut reopened
under new ownership, while in St. Peters, a wood-fired pizza joint debuted.
While many familiar faces expanded with new locations in January, other beloved spots closed for good. In the Central West End, 1764 Public House sadly called it quits
, as did Copia West County
, Colino's Cafe & Bakery
and Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers
, which announced it would close after business on February 1. News was also released that Trailhead Brewing Co.
in St. Charles would close on January 31 and soon Schlafly Beer would reopen the brewery as Schlafly Bankside.
Closings:
1764 Public House,
39 North Euclid Avenue, 314-405-8221
Bar Louie,
14 Maryland Plaza, 314-798-1110
Colino's Cafe & Bakery,
5141 Wilson Avenue, 314-776-3126
Copia West County,
1085 West County Center Drive, Des Peres; 314-241-9463
Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers (closed on February 1),
3457 Magnolia Avenue, 314-762-9899
Trailhead Brewing Co. (closing January 31 and reopening as Schlafly Bankside later this year),
921 South Riverside Drive, St. Charles, Missouri; 636-946-2739
Openings:
Egg@midtown (second location),
3100 Locust Street, 314-496-7468
Guerrilla Street Food (additional location),
43 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves
The Fattened Calf at Earthbound Beer (monthly pop-up),
2724 Cherokee Street, 314-769-9576
Noto Italian Restaurant,
5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-293-2581
Salt + Smoke (additional location),
392 North Euclid Avenue, 314-727-0200
Seoul Taco (additional location),
4099 Chouteau Avenue, 314-925-8101
Storming Crab,
1242 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood; 314-821-9888 World's Fair Donuts (reopened),
1904 South Vandeventer Avenue, 314-776-9975
