As Chef Rob Uyemura Battles Cancer, STL Chefs Host Benefit Dinners for Him

If you can't attend one of the dinners, the ticketing site can also be used to donate funds to Uyemura and his family. Tickets cost $100 per person and can purchased here

Supporting the St. Louis area has always been important to chef, his wonderful CSA and farm-to-table restaurant in Ballwin, in 2016.Now local chefs are rallying to return that support tothrough"We are exploring alternative treatments, but things are really difficult right now," the post shares. "To show their 'Local Love' to the 'Local Chef,' some good friends have organized a series of Guest Chef Benefit Dinners at Local Chef Kitchen to help with the medical expenses Rob and his family are incurring."In the spirit of Local Chef Kitchen and Uyemura's approach to cooking, the special dinner series will source as many local seasonal ingredients as possible, and all proceeds will benefitThe first dinner will take place on Sunday, February 23, and will feature a meal prepared by guest chefs Tom Balk, Cheryl Herbert and the pair's former L'Ecole Culinaire chef instructors. On Sunday, March 1, chefs Tony Carson, Jerry Kiner and chefs from GreenLeaf Market will collaborate on the second dinner. And finally, on Sunday, March 15, chef Alex Henry of Cleveland-Heath will cap off the benefit series with a multi-course tasting menu.Here is the original Facebook post shared via Local Chef Kitchen's page: