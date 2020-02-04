Guerrilla Street Food to Close Tower Grove East, Maryland Heights Stores

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GUERRILLA STREET FOOD

Guerrilla Street Food co-owners Joel Crespo and Brian Hardesty announced in a press release today that they will be closing their Tower Grove East location at



The closures will occur in the next few days, per the release, with the Dorsett location shuttering first and the 3559 Arsenal Street spot closing on Sunday, February 9. Hardesty and Crespo are also seeking a chef or restaurateur to take over their lease for the space in the Delmar Loop at 6120 Delmar Boulevard.







to take over their lease for the space in the Delmar Loop at 6120 Delmar Boulevard. Operations will continue at that location for the foreseeable future. The Webster Groves store at 43 South Old Orchard Avenue and the window inside 2nd Shift Brewing (1601 Sublette Avenue, 314-669-9013) will remain open for regular business, as will the food truck.



"We will continue to operate Delmar for as long as we can," Hardesty and Crespo said in the release. "Our hope is that we are able to salvage enough of our operations to continue service beyond February at our counter inside of 2nd Shift Brewing, as well as our newly opened Webster Groves location, and if we are lucky, our food truck will resume operations in the spring."



