Spend Valentine's Day With Your First True Love, Food, at this Pop-Up Dinner

Pickled cabbage stuffed with minced pork and rice served with yellow maize porridge.

Romanian cuisine

The meal begins with Ciorbă de Cartofi (sour potato soup) paired with Paparuda rosé wine. The main course this Friday will be sarmale, which was brought to Romania from what was then the Ottoman Empire. Sarmale plates sour pickled cabbage stuffed with minced pork and rice served with yellow maize porridge and sour cream. The evening will end on a sweet note with v argabéles, a Transylvanian sweet cheese and noodle cake.

