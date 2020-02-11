First Look: The Fattened Caf Pop-Up Serves Filipino Fare at Earthbound Beer

click to enlarge COURTESY DARREN YOUNG AND CHARLENE LOPEZ-YOUNG

Darren Young serves a customer from behind the counter.

,

Lopez-Young

— but one they've now successfully navigated.

Young says with a grin.





click to enlarge COURTESY DARREN YOUNG AND CHARLENE LOPEZ-YOUNG

Charlene Lopez-Young behind the Fattened Caf counter at Earthbound.

—

Lopez-Young says.

click to enlarge COURTESY DARREN YOUNG AND CHARLENE LOPEZ-YOUNG

Barbecued meat and rice are a staple dish at the Fattened Caf.

—

“there's really great beer to enjoy while they wait."

click to enlarge COURTESY DARREN YOUNG AND CHARLENE LOPEZ-YOUNG

A selection of the Filipino street-food eats at the Fattened Caf pop-up.

click to enlarge COURTESY DARREN YOUNG AND CHARLENE LOPEZ-YOUNG

More eats served at the pop-up concept.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram