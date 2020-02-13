Affton Food-Truck Garden to Feature 30 Awesome Local Trucks This Spring

click to enlarge COURTESY 9 MILE GARDEN

The food truck garden will offer a rotating selection of food trucks for lunch and dinner, six days a week.

This spring, when the 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, Affton) food-truck garden debuts in Affton, it will feature some of the very best chefs working in the St. Louis area.





Balkan Treat Box

Farmtruk

Seoul Taco

Guerrilla Street Food

Doggie Mac’s

Sugarfire 64

Essentially Fries

Wok and Roll

The Saucy Iguana

Ukraft

Truckeria Del Valle

Burgers STL

Wayno’s

Blues Fired Pizza

Spud Shack

The Crooked Boot

Honest to Goodness

Sedara Sweets

Zia’s On The Hill

Super Smokers

CJ’s Deli

Tastebudz Express

Heavy Smoke BBQ

Fire & Ice Cream Truck

Truck Norris

Scoops & More

Poptimism

Graze

Smokey’s Q

Twisted Tacos

Affton Plaza, a shopping center owned and operated by Seneca Commercial Real Estate, 9 Mile Garden will be the first permanent location in the area to assemble such a broad and impressive lineup of food trucks. Upcoming vendors such as Samantha Mitchell of Farmtruk and

Bryan Scott of Doggie Mac’s shared their excitement and enthusiasm for the project in the release.





