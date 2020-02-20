For Just $8 You Can Sample 22 Soups This Weekend For a Good Cause

click to enlarge
-
LIZ MILLER
-
Sample 22 soups and then vote for your favorite.
Have you ever wondered how much soup you can eat in an hour? How about three hours?
Find answers to these questions and more (plus plenty of soup) this weekend at Manor Grove's Soup's On and Just Desserts Contest. The annual competition and fundraising event is happening on Sunday, February 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the gym at St. Louis Community College-Meramec (11333 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood; 314-984-7500).
The soup competition pits 22 local restaurants against one another in a battle to win gold, silver or bronze titles, while five bakeries and restaurants will compete for the best dessert. Both categories will be judged and awarded trophies in two brackets: a judges' choice and a people's choice.
Here is the full list of restaurants competing in Soup's On:
- Amighetti's
- Amigos Cantina
- Biggies Restaurant & Bar
- Cafe Bistro at Nordstrom
- Canyon Cafe
- Cooper's Hawk
- Granite City Brewery
- Jason's Deli-Kirkwood
- J.P. Fields West
- Lester's Sports Bar
- Mimi's Bistro Bakery
- Paul Mineo's Trattoria
- Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe
- Rosalita's Cantina
- Stir Crazy Asian Grill
- Straub's Fine Grocers
- Sunny Street Cafe
- Three Kings Public House
- Union 30 at Hotel STL
- Walnut Grill
And here is the list of Just Desserts competitors:
- Edera Italian Eatery
- The Greek Kitchen
- Honey Pit Smokehouse
- Jilly's Cupcake Bar
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
This year, the judging panel includes KMOV Channel 4 meteorologist Matt Chambers (who is also the event emcee), City of Kirkwood Mayor Timothy Griffin, weekend host of ESPN Radio and Donnybrook regular Alvin Reid, KFTK 97.1 host Marc Cox, St. Louis Magazine
dining editor George Mahe, Feast
magazine editor-in-chief Heather Riske and Sauce
magazine editor-in-chief Catherine Klene. (Oh, and also me, dear reader, the managing editor of the Riverfront Times
.)
All proceeds from the event will benefit Manor Grove, a not-for-profit, independently owned nursing home and rehab facility in Kirkwood. Since 1907, Manor Grover has offered rehab care including physical, speech, restorative and occupational therapy, healthy nutrition and wellness activities promoting exercise, mental stimulation and other health-care needs.
Discounted advance tickets are available for $8 for adults and $4 for children at Manor Grove or through manorgrove.com
. Tickets at the door cost $10 for adults and $5 for children four to twelve years old. Call 314-965-0864 for more information.
Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram