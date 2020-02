For Just $8 You Can Sample 22 Soups This Weekend For a Good Cause

click to enlarge LIZ MILLER

Sample 22 soups and then vote for your favorite.

Amighetti's

Amigos Cantina

Biggies Restaurant & Bar

Cafe Bistro at Nordstrom

Canyon Cafe

Cooper's Hawk

Granite City Brewery

Jason's Deli-Kirkwood

J.P. Fields West

Lester's Sports Bar

Mimi's Bistro Bakery

Paul Mineo's Trattoria

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe

Rosalita's Cantina

Stir Crazy Asian Grill

Straub's Fine Grocers

Sunny Street Cafe

Three Kings Public House

Union 30 at Hotel STL

Walnut Grill

Edera Italian Eatery

The Greek Kitchen

Honey Pit Smokehouse

Jilly's Cupcake Bar

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Have you ever wondered how much soup you can eat in an hour? How about three hours?Find answers to these questions and more (plus plenty of soup) this weekend at Manor Grove's Soup's On and Just Desserts Contest. The annual competition and fundraising event is happening on Sunday, February 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the gym atThe soup competition pits 22 local restaurants against one another in a battle to win gold, silver or bronze titles, while five bakeries and restaurants will compete for the best dessert. Both categories will be judged and awarded trophies in two brackets: a judges' choice and a people's choice.Here is the full list of restaurants competing in Soup's On:And here is the list of Just Desserts competitors:This year, the judging panel includes KMOV Channel 4 meteorologist Matt Chambers (who is also the event emcee), City of Kirkwood Mayor Timothy Griffin, weekend host of ESPN Radio and Donnybrook regular Alvin Reid, KFTK 97.1 host Marc Cox,dining editor George Mahe,magazine editor-in-chief Heather Riske andmagazine editor-in-chief Catherine Klene. (Oh, and also me, dear reader, the managing editor of the.)All proceeds from the event will benefit Manor Grove, a not-for-profit, independently owned nursing home and rehab facility in Kirkwood. Since 1907, Manor Grover has offered rehab care including physical, speech, restorative and occupational therapy, healthy nutrition and wellness activities promoting exercise, mental stimulation and other health-care needs.Discounted advance tickets are available for $8 for adults and $4 for children at Manor Grove or through manorgrove.com . Tickets at the door cost $10 for adults and $5 for children four to twelve years old. Call 314-965-0864 for more information.