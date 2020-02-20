Hot Damn, Side Project Brewing Named No. 2 Brewer in the World

click to enlarge TIM BOTTCHEN

Side Project Merci Blend #3, Side Project Punchdown Pinot Noir and Shared Barrel-aged Coconut Vibes were named among the Best Beers in the World for 2019.

Best Brewer Tap Room in Missouri for the fifth-consecutive year by RateBeer.

Bottle Shop; and

Dressel’s Pub, ranked Best Bar.

The Side Project Cellar also serves whiskey, wine and beers brewed by Shared, "a collaborative effort among the Side Project brewers to expand their knowledge on specific styles through research, taste and experimentation before brewing each beer."



Unlike Side Project brews, Shared beers are typically not aged and include styles such as Pilsners, hazy IPAs and porters.

The tasting room is famous for serving draft and cask beer at four different temperatures for optimum quality in every pour.

The Kings founded Side Project in 2013 with a focus on oak-aged and -fermented saisons and wild ales as well as beers aged in spent spirit barrels. Prior to founding Side Project, King was the head brewer at Perennial Artisan Ales, another heralded local craft brewery.

— the local craft beer scene is lucky to have you here.

