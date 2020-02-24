Cinder Bar to Open at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis on March 5

click to enlarge COURTESY FOUR SEASONS HOTEL ST. LOUIS

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, according to a recent release.



The bar and restaurant will complement the South American-inspired wood-fired fare at its sister concept, which opened in August 2018, with a menu of shareable dishes developed by Craft and Cinder House chef de cuisine Josh Adams.

The menu at Cinder Bar was primarily inspired by a trip Craft took to

São Paulo, Brazil last fall, the release continues.







“In Brazil, these little botecos are everywhere, which is a low-key bar that serves cold beer and simple food," Craft said in the release. "You stop by after work and have a beer and a few bites. I was instantly hooked. There is even a competition to see who has the best bar food in the country. I wanted to bring this experience back to Cinder Bar. I worked closely with chef Josh to enhance some of the menu items and create a more authentic experience on the Cinder Bar menu.”







“In Brazil, these little botecos are everywhere, which is a low-key bar that serves cold beer and simple food," Craft said in the release. "You stop by after work and have a beer and a few bites. I was instantly hooked. There is even a competition to see who has the best bar food in the country. I wanted to bring this experience back to Cinder Bar. I worked closely with chef Josh to enhance some of the menu items and create a more authentic experience on the Cinder Bar menu.”

Shareable plates at Cinder Bar include

piri piri chicken wings with coconut dressing and a chile glaze, stuffed dates with bacon, chorizo and aji panca sauce, empanadas made with a housemade corn dough and filled with braised pork shoulder, and pastels, a popular Brazilian street food, per the release.





click to enlarge COURTESY FOUR SEASONS HOTEL ST. LOUIS



For the pastels, Craft pulled from the recipe used by his

Brazilian

childhood nanny, Dia, who inspired the original concept for Cinder House. The

empanadas are filled with

Chihuahua cheese, hearts of palm, mushrooms and shallots and served with a salsa verde.



The new spot will debut with a splash on Thursday with a special happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring live music by local artist T onina Saputo from 6 to 7 p.m. Stop in to try cocktails from bar manager Jeffrey Ward, who has developed a drink list featuring South American-inspired tipples (including NA cocktails). Opt for classic drinks such as a Caipirinha, Pisco Sour, Lemon Batida or La Branca.



“We want guests and locals to have the opportunity to have a tiered dining experience with us," Craft says. "Grab a drink and a casual bite at the bar with friends, enjoy an intimate date night at Cinder House restaurant seated by the window with panoramic views of the city or enjoy a truly special experience at Dia’s Room with a limited ten-seat tasting menu."



click to enlarge COURTESY FOUR SEASONS HOTEL ST. LOUIS

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

James Beard award-winning chef Gerard Craft's restaurant inside the, Cinder House, has been met with much acclaim — and now he's adding a casual dining concept on-site.will open adjacent to Cinder House on Thursday, March 5 on the eighth floor of theThe new spot also features an updated interior, including a refreshed shelf of globally-inspired cookbooks and travel books from Craft's collection and photos of his recent trip to Brazil.