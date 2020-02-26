Email
Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Chris' Pancake Closed After Car Hits Building on National Pancake Day

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 10:57 AM

It was supposed to be a celebration.

That most syrupy of holidays, National Pancake Day, finally came around again this Tuesday, affording lovers of griddled batter a welcome excuse to pound some pancakes into their pieholes.

But for one notable local peddler of flat breakfast food, the celebration was cut short, thanks to a car that went smashing into its doorway on Tuesday evening.



"Unfortunately after a car accident today we are forced to close down due to structural damage to our building," Chris' Pancake & Dining posted on its Facebook page last night. "We are very thankful no one was injured!"

KMOV reports that the vehicle careened into the entrance of the building, which is located at 5980 Southwest Avenue, immediately after an accident at the intersection of Watson and Southwest.

Owner Chris Saracino tells the station that the restaurant will be closed for the near future while the entrance's structural damage is repaired. He hopes that the restaurant will reopen by the end of the week.

"Thank goodness no one was hurt," he adds.

And sure, it's wonderful that no one was physically injured. But think of the emotional torment experienced by those poor souls who were forced to spend their holiday pancake-less. That's a pain that can only be soothed with circular slabs of syrupy sustenance.

Here's hoping Chris' gets those doors repaired and reopened soon.
