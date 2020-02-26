Chris' Pancake Closed After Car Hits Building on National Pancake Day

posted on its Facebook page last night. " We are very thankful no one was injured!"







Owner Chris Saracino KMOV reports that the vehicle careened into the entrance of the building, which is located at 5980 Southwest Avenue, immediately after an accident at the intersection of Watson and Southwest.Owner Chris Saracino tells the station that the restaurant will be closed for the near future while the entrance's structural damage is repaired. He hopes that the restaurant will reopen by the end of the week.

"Unfortunately after a car accident today we are forced to close down due to structural damage to our building," Chris' Pancake & Dining

It was supposed to be a celebration.That most syrupy of holidays, National Pancake Day, finally came around again this Tuesday, affording lovers of griddled batter a welcome excuse to pound some pancakes into their pieholes.But for one notable local peddler of flat breakfast food, the celebration was cut short, thanks to a car that went smashing into its doorway on Tuesday evening.And sure, it's wonderful that no one was physically injured. But think of the emotional torment experienced by those poor souls who were forced to spend their holiday pancake-less. That's a pain that can only be soothed with circular slabs of syrupy sustenance.Here's hoping Chris' gets those doors repaired and reopened soon.