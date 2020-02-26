Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Pi Pizzeria Eyes National Expansion with Fransmart Franchising Company

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge Pi Pizzeria has partnered with Fransmart to expand its pizza nationwide. - FLICKR/ 5CHW4R7Z
  • FLICKR/ 5chw4r7z
  • Pi Pizzeria has partnered with Fransmart to expand its pizza nationwide.

Pi Pizzeria has been a destination for quality 'za since first opening in the Delmar Loop in 2008. Known for its deep-dish pizza made with cornmeal crust, Pi has expanded with locations across St. Louis as well as the country.

This week, Pi Pizzeria announced that it has partnered with Fransmart to expand the concept nationwide. Fransmart is based in Alexandria, Virginia, and has helped restaurants across the country with franchise models. Fransmart CEO and founder Dan Rowe recently shared his ideas for the pizzeria in a press release.

“Every day we see stories of old, tired casual dining chains closing or filing for bankruptcy making room for high-volume specialty full-service restaurants," Rowe said in the release. "Pi Pizzeria is the next evolution in full-service chains. This is going to be the next big neighborhood pizza bar."



Pi currently operates four locations in the St. Louis area and one in Washington D.C. What was once a local hub has previously franchised six locations in the Middle East and, in 2009, the Pi team cooked for the Obama family at the White House.

This isn't the St. Louis-based chain's first foray into national expansion: Pi has previously opened locations in Bethesda, Maryland; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Miami, which have since all shuttered. Locally, Pi closed its Kirkwood location in early 2018 after the building was sold for redevelopment.

Chris Sommers, founder of Pi Pizzeria, said in the recent release that the restaurant has set itself apart with unique crusts and flavor profiles.

“Our upscale, yet approachable restaurants, most with full bars and large craft beer offerings, have driven Pi to be a go-to spot for families, date-night, corporate events and any guest looking for an elevated, memorable dining experience,” Sommers said in the release. “Pi’s three award-winning crusts are undoubtedly a major differentiator, with flavor profiles that one just can’t find elsewhere.”

If you’re looking for a piece of the Pi — pun intended — check out Fransmart for franchise opportunities.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. James Beard Awards Name Eight St. Louis Chefs and Restaurants Semifinalists Read More

  2. Chris' Pancake Closed After Car Hits Building on National Pancake Day Read More

  3. Edera Italian Eatery to Open in the CWE With a Menu from Mike Randolph Read More

  4. Hot Damn, Side Project Brewing Named No. 2 Brewer in the World Read More

  5. Original J’s Serves Excellent Texas-Style ‘Cue Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation