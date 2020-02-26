Pi Pizzeria Eyes National Expansion with Fransmart Franchising Company

click to enlarge
-
FLICKR/ 5chw4r7z
-
Pi Pizzeria has partnered with Fransmart to expand its pizza nationwide.
Pi Pizzeria has been a destination for quality 'za since first opening in the Delmar Loop in 2008. Known for its deep-dish pizza made with cornmeal crust, Pi has expanded with locations across St. Louis as well as the country.
This week, Pi Pizzeria announced that it has partnered with Fransmart
to expand the concept nationwide. Fransmart is based in Alexandria, Virginia, and has helped restaurants across the country with franchise models. Fransmart CEO and founder Dan Rowe recently shared his ideas for the pizzeria in a press release
.
“Every day we see stories of old, tired casual dining chains closing or filing for bankruptcy making room for high-volume specialty full-service restaurants," Rowe said in the release. "Pi Pizzeria is the next evolution in full-service chains. This is going to be the next big neighborhood pizza bar."
Pi currently operates four locations in the St. Louis area and one in Washington D.C. What was once a local hub has previously franchised six locations in the Middle East and, in 2009, the Pi team cooked for the Obama family at the White House.
Chris Sommers, founder of Pi Pizzeria, said in the recent release that the restaurant has set itself apart with unique crusts and flavor profiles.
“Our upscale, yet approachable restaurants, most with full bars and large craft beer offerings, have driven Pi to be a go-to spot for families, date-night, corporate events and any guest looking for an elevated, memorable dining experience,” Sommers said in the release. “Pi’s three award-winning crusts are undoubtedly a major differentiator, with flavor profiles that one just can’t find elsewhere.”
If you’re looking for a piece of the Pi — pun intended — check out Fransmart
for franchise opportunities.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram