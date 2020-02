The Brick Bar, A Two-Day Lego-Themed Pop-Up, Coming to St. Louis in June

click to enlarge COURTESY THE BRICK BAR

It's time to bust out those childhood LEGO sets.

Each attendee gets 90 minutes to build the creation of a lifetime.

TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

LEGO fans and aficionados, it's time to unite in the name bricks and booze: In June,, a LEGO pop-up bar, is coming to St. Louis.The Brick Bar, which will be in town on June 5 and June 6 only, tours the country, with staffers who reassemble the pop-up using — you may have guessed it — LEGO bricks. (More than one million bricks, to be exact.)From multi-colored slider burgers (with buns that look like LEGO bricks) to a throne made of bricks, the bar is a nostalgic haven for anyone who loves LEGO. Visitors can admire the decor and build their own creations using unassembled bricks while sipping on drinks out of oversized LEGO brick-inspired cups and enjoying live music from local DJs.The event is not endorsed by the LEGO brand, but you will still have the chance to win building competitions and play pingpong on a table made of 22,000 bricks.The Brick Bar is kid-friendly until 6 p.m., when the bar transitions for those 21 and up only. The location for the bar has not yet been set, but those eager to attend should pre-register now through Eventbrite , as tickets are available a first-come, first-served basis.