Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The Brick Bar, A Two-Day Lego-Themed Pop-Up, Coming to St. Louis in June

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge It's time to bust out those childhood LEGO sets. - COURTESY THE BRICK BAR
  • COURTESY THE BRICK BAR
  • It's time to bust out those childhood LEGO sets.

LEGO fans and aficionados, it's time to unite in the name bricks and booze: In June, the Brick Bar, a LEGO pop-up bar, is coming to St. Louis.

The Brick Bar, which will be in town on June 5 and June 6 only, tours the country, with staffers who reassemble the pop-up using — you may have guessed it — LEGO bricks. (More than one million bricks, to be exact.)

From multi-colored slider burgers (with buns that look like LEGO bricks) to a throne made of bricks, the bar is a nostalgic haven for anyone who loves LEGO. Visitors can admire the decor and build their own creations using unassembled bricks while sipping on drinks out of oversized LEGO brick-inspired cups and enjoying live music from local DJs. Each attendee gets 90 minutes to build the creation of a lifetime.



The event is not endorsed by the LEGO brand, but you will still have the chance to win building competitions and play pingpong on a table made of 22,000 bricks.

The Brick Bar is kid-friendly until 6 p.m., when the bar transitions for those 21 and up only. The location for the bar has not yet been set, but those eager to attend should pre-register now through Eventbrite, as tickets are available a first-come, first-served basis.

TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
  • TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
  Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

