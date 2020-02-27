Chef Tommy Andrew's Nomad Now Open Inside Tamm Avenue Bar

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

The pastrami sandwich with a side of potato salad.

On Thursday, February 27, Andrew will open Nomad (1227 Tamm Avenue, 314-261-4902)



As the RFT reported last fall, inside Tamm Avenue Bar in Dogtown. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. today until sold out. Bob Brazell, co-owner of Tamm and chef-owner of Byrd & Barrel, approached Andrew with the opportunity to open a concept inside the bar after Mac's Local Eats exited last August. Opening a sandwich shop has been a long-time dream for Andrew, who first met Brazell when the two worked at the late, great Monarch. — and now he's opened a fresh and exciting concept all his own.

— a sandwich shop

— and I've been collecting equipment over the past couple of years, and it felt good to finally put that stuff to use after years of collecting dust in the garage," Andrew says with a laugh.







The opening menu at Nomad includes a meatball sub inspired by the pork and lamb meatballs Andrew developed for Randolfi's — and aptly named the RIP Randolfi's — with marinara sauce and Provolone as well as a killer housemade pastrami sandwich on marbled rye with Swiss cheese and special sauce.



The curry chicken salad sandwich.

Andrew is also excited to debut a curry chicken salad, a recipe he says he's "nailed down to a T," with a housemade curry sauce and a flavor that "sticks with you for several minutes; it's very powerful and delicious."



"The menu is nothing crazy — it's familiar food done the right way, and I think that's really important," Andrew says. "I've been doing test runs of the food, including the pastrami sandwich, and someone will say, 'Oh, I don't like pastrami,' or 'I've never tried pastrami,' and I'll ask them to just try it and they're like, 'Oh my god; pastrami is the best thing I've ever had.' It just has to be done right and you have to put the love into it."

"People love burgers, so I have to have a good burger," Andrew says. "I'm using grass-fed beef from Price Farms in Missouri, it's really good stuff, and Chris Bolyard at Bolyard's Meat & Provisions has done the beef processing for me. I'm not trying to reinvent the wheel, just serve a really tasty burger."

Arancini from the starters menu.

— a nomad has finally found his home."





A peek inside Nomad.





Chef Tommy Andrew inside Nomad.

Andrew's smashed burger is larger and thicker than the traditional thin, frilly-edged patties often associated with the style.

Another peek inside Nomad.

Guests who enter Nomad through Tamm's bar are greeted by none other than Patrick Swayze.

Another view of the pastrami sandwich with a side of fries.

