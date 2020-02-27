Email
Thursday, February 27, 2020

Panera Is Giving Customers Unlimited Coffee for $8.99 Per Month

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge Everyone's favorite place. - MIKE MOZART / FLICKR

Something brew-ti-ful happened in St. Louis today. Panera, or its proper name, St. Louis Bread Company, rolled out its coffee subscription service today. At $8.99 a month, St. Louisans can eat their bread sliced bagels with an unlimited flow of coffee.

Yes, that's right. As reported in the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Panera is offering customers a coffee subscription. This subscription will add to their existing rewards account, MyPanera.

This change comes just before Wendy's begins to offer breakfast on March 2 in an already crowded market. McDonald's, Dunkin' and Starbucks all will have to defend their territory as Panera makes the next move.



RELATED: 18 Things That St. Louis Stubbornly Insists on Calling By the Wrong Name

The company has continuously added to its breakfast menu over the last year. It added breakfast wraps and revamped their existing breakfast sandwiches. They also added breakfast delivery in certain areas. Despite these revisions, Panera remains notorious for its soup, salad and sandwich menu.

Panera's Chief Executive Officer Niren Chaudhary told the Post Dispatch that he hopes to add to the breakfast audience with this new option. He wants to grow membership in the rewards program. Currently, the number of members is at 38 million.

Chaudhary wants to have at least 50 million in the mid-term.

Not only will the service offer unlimited hot coffee, hot tea and iced coffee will also be covered. The service will be offered at all 2,200 locations of the company.

"Today, we're changing the game for coffee drinkers across the country with our no compromises, unlimited subscription service—great coffee at an amazing value," Chaudhary said in a press release. "At Panera, there's no more compromise—and your cup is always full."

Members of MyPanera can go to the Panera Bread's website, hit "Order Online," then "My Account," and finally "My Subscriptions" to get their coffee fix.

