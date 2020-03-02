St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings February 2019

click to enlarge
Takashima Records opened on Thursday, February 20 in the Grove.
February might be the shortest month of the year, but a lot changed in the restaurant scene in those 29 days. From a beloved local pizzeria that shuttered for good (only to make way for a new one) to a stylish new bar and hi-fi listening room in debuting in the Grove, here is your definitive list of recent openings and closings.
The month started out with a big closure when Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers served up its final service
. That tough news was soon followed by the announcement that Guerrilla Street Food would close two
of its St. Louis-area locations. Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop temporarily closed
for renovations to expand its kitchen, while the final area location of Feraro’s Jersey Style Pizza shuttered for good
(and soon, Fuego's Pizza will open in the same spot).
In better news, openings outnumbered closings this month. Takashima Records made its splashly debut in the Grove
, focused on craft cocktails made with Japanese whiskey and sake, Japanese-style pub fare and a listening room dedicated to spinning vinyl. Beloved St. Louis craft brewery Wellspent Brewing Co. reopened in Midtown
, while the massive Live! by Loews debuted the first of four
planned bourbon-themed concepts, Clark & Bourbon, downtown.
Closings:
Feraro’s Jersey Style Pizza,
11726 Baptist Church Road, Concord
Guerrilla Street Food (two locations),
3559 Arsenal Street and 11658 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights
Joanie's Pizza,
2101 Menard Street, 314-865-1994
Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop (renovating and reopening this spring),
2201 Cherokee Street, 314-932-5166
'Zza Pizza + Salad,
282 North Skinker Boulevard, 314-696-8585
Openings:
Clark & Bourbon and River Market (separate concepts inside Live! by Loews),
799 Clark Avenue, 844-271-6291
Boogyz Donuts,
6951 Olive Street, 314-354-8553
Nomad (inside Tamm Avenue Bar),
1227 Tamm Avenue, 314-696-2360
Orzo Mediterranean Grill,
11627 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-455-9035
Signature Tap House,
51 Lincoln Highway, Fairview Heights, Illinois; 618-589-9393
Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers (reopened),
3457 Magnolia Avenue, 314-762-9899
Sweetology,
2550 State Highway K, O'Fallon, Missouri
Takashima Records,
4095 Chouteau Avenue, 314-465-8149
Wellspent Brewing Co. (reopened),
2917 Olive Street, 314-328-0505
