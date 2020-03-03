Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Urban Chestnut Releases Beer Honoring Cardinals Legend Stan Musial
By Jaime Lees
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals are going to have one more reason to drink a cold one this summer.
Urban Chestnut Brewing Company
has brewed up a special batch of beer just in time for baseball season and it honors Cardinals great Stan Musial.
It’s been 100 years since Stan the Man was born and UCBC decided to mark the occasion with some specialized suds. Named “#6 Classic American Lager,” the beer is formulated from a recipe that predates Prohibition. It’s a classic just like Stan.
“Together with the Musial family, we decided to brew an American lager because the style – like Stan – has become synonymous with baseball in St. Louis,” said Jon Shine, UCBC head of sales operations in a press release. “The recipe we chose – dating back to before Prohibition – has resulted in something we believe will be as universally loved and enjoyed as the man it honors.”
If you’re thirsty for some Stan suds, you can find some #6 at Busch Stadium and surrounding bars/restaurants and also at grocery and beer retailers in the St. Louis area starting March 16th.
