Food Network Names Union Loafers Among Best Bread Bakeries in America

"Union Loafers (St. Louis, Missouri) Ted Wilson started baking in high school, first making pizza to woo a date — turns out, he fell in love with making dough instead. He baked on and off throughout college, but didn’t pursue it as a profession until he traded his record industry job for a retail gig at Sullivan Street Bakery in New York City in 2006. Wilson begged owner Jim Lahey to be part of bread production; fortunately for Wilson, Lahey took a chance on him, and he’s been baking professionally ever since. Wilson moved back to St. Louis to work at a Neapolitan pizza restaurant where he met Sean Netzer, with whom he co-founded Union Loafers in 2015. They abide by the motto 'uncommonly good for the common good,' which translates into a bread bakery where locally grown and milled wheat and rye are used in nearly every bread. Get your hands on the Light and Mild, a crackly crusted sourdough loaf with an open, custardy crumb that boasts a slight tang and the creamy sweet flavors of wheat. Naturally, the café’s lunch menu is anchored by bread — ciabatta is baked every hour to supply warm, fresh bread for several of the sandwiches — rounded out by scratch-made salads and soups. At dinner, the dining room turns into a pizzeria slinging 18-inch, NYC-style pies."

