Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Hi-Pointe Drive-In's St. Lunatic Burger is Testing the Limits of Our Sanity

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge File this under "culinary abominations that should not exist." - COURTESY GREEN OLIVE MEDIA
  • Courtesy Green Olive Media
  • File this under "culinary abominations that should not exist."

This one is for all of you real St. Lunatics out there.

On March 14, in honor of "3.14 Day," Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720) will be serving a burger so St. Louis that it's truly testing our sanity.

The burger, dubbed the St. Lunatic, starts out simple enough, made with a foundation of a single cheeseburger patty. Where the burger goes off the rails, however, is the barbecued pork steak, T-ravs, Red Hot Riplets and Provel placed on top of the patty. If that collection of St. Louis foods wasn't enough to stomach, it's all packed between two small squares of Imo’s Pizzas in place of buns.



In a press release, the special menu item is billed as "an extraordinary burger that is sure to make any St. Louisan proud." Hi-Pointe has a long history of serving over-the-top specials, but this particular smashed together buffet of local favorites has broken our (admittedly already semi-broken) brains.

Here's where we've lost the plot: If we eat the burger, does that make us real St. Louis lunatics, so die-hard in our blind love of these foods that we're willing to smash them all together and force our digestive systems to face the consequences? Are we even eligible to continuing living in St. Louis if just the thought of burger fills us with existential dread? Can only true St. Lunatics climb this mountain of food and live to tell the tale?

If you're brave enough to try, grab the $12 sandwich at one of Hi-Pointe's two area locations on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (or until the special sells out).

Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. First Look: The Bánh Mì Shop Now Open in the Delmar Loop Read More

  2. Andrew Simon Leads the Team at Charred Crust Like a Pro Athlete Read More

  3. Food Network Names Union Loafers Among Best Bread Bakeries in America Read More

  4. Urban Chestnut Releases Beer Honoring Cardinals Legend Stan Musial Read More

  5. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings February 2020 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation