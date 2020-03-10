Hi-Pointe Drive-In's St. Lunatic Burger is Testing the Limits of Our Sanity

click to enlarge Courtesy Green Olive Media

File this under "culinary abominations that should not exist."

In a press release, t he special menu item is billed as "an extraordinary burger that is sure to make any St. Louisan proud." Hi-Pointe has a long history of serving over-the-top specials, but this particular smashed together buffet of local favorites has broken our (admittedly already semi-broken) brains.

Here's where we've lost the plot: If we eat the burger, does that make us real St. Louis lunatics, so die-hard in our blind love of these foods that we're willing to smash them all together and force our digestive systems to face the consequences? Are we even eligible to continuing living in St. Louis if just the thought of burger fills us with

dread?

Can only true St. Lunatics climb this mountain of food and live to tell the tale?

the $12 sandwich

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

This one is for all of you real St. Lunatics out there.On March 14, in honor of "3.14 Day,"will be serving a burger so St. Louis that it's truly testing our sanity.The burger, dubbed the St. Lunatic, starts out simple enough, made with a foundation of a single cheeseburger patty. Where the burger goes off the rails, however, is the barbecued pork steak, T-ravs, Red Hot Riplets and Provel placed on top of the patty. If that collection of St. Louis foods wasn't enough to stomach, it's all packed between two small squares of Imo’s Pizzas in place of buns.existentialIf you're brave enough to try, grabat one of Hi-Pointe's two area locations on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (or until the special sells out).