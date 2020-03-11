After a Two-Alarm Fire at Taqueria Durango, Local Chefs Rally to Help

click to enlarge RFT ARCHIVE

Local chefs are raising money for the Lopez family, who operated Taqueria Durango for the past 22 years.

the popular Mexican restaurant in Overland

Lopez family have run the restaurant for 22 years.

"We are all small business owners and we all work so hard for what we have," Brazell said. "To lose it like that is horrible."

Taqueria Durango was one of those places people in the food industry would go to on their day off, Ortmann says, adding that it sold good, authentic street tacos without a trendy or frilly atmosphere.





A selection of the authentic Mexican fare at Taqueria Durango.

"A lot of chefs would feel like their whole world went up in flames. I feel like when these things happen around town, the restaurant community really rallies."



Bockman will also be participating in the event, challenging diners that can eat more tacos than anyone else in town; find out if he's right by sticking around for a taco-eating contest at the event, as you can register to try and beat him. (The time for the contest has not yet been announced.)





Taco Tuesday will host both lunch and dinner services; lunch will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doug Marshall, a.k.a. the Tamale Man, will donate 100 tamales for the dinner service. For dessert, ice cream from Ices Plain & Fancy will be served all day as will beer from 2nd Shift Brewing and tequila from Una Vida Tequila courtesy of Mission Taco.





