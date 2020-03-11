Bar K, a Dog Park and Bar Hybrid, to Open in the Grove Later This Year

click to enlarge
What's more St. Louis than a concept that is both dog- and people-friendly? (OK, perhaps one that also incorporates trivia and T-ravs, but we have to pick our battles, guys.)
This winter, Bar K
, a dog park-bar hybrid, is slated to open at 4565 McRee Avenue in the Grove. The concept combines those two awesome elements inside a massive space also designed as an entertainment and event venue.
The first location of Bar K opened in Kansas City in 2018, and in a press release, boasts having "already has hosted more than 290,000 humans and 200,000 dogs" at its two-acre facility. The St. Louis outpost will offer even larger digs, adding a 10,000-square-foot indoor off-leash play space for pups as well as a large outdoor park area.
Bar K will feature a menu of healthy, casual and affordable fare as well as coffee, juices, smoothies and local beer and cocktails. Bar K will feature a menu of healthy, casual and affordable fare as well as coffee, juices, smoothies and local beer and cocktails. (For now, at least, it'sa BYO-trivia-and-fried ravioli situation.) To get a sense of what might make the menus for people and their pups, take a look at the Kansas City location's offerings here
.
According to the release, Bar K in the Grove will offer "creative, unique play structures" for dogs and their companion humans under the supervision of Bar K's "Dogtenders." The concept offers doggie daycare services, too, available on a daily-free basis or through annual memberships. If you just want to stop in for an afternoon of brews and play, though, there is no charge to visit with your four-legged friend.
“St. Louis has been on our radar since day one,” said Leib Dodell, founding partner of Bar K, in the release. “There is an incredible pet community here, and we can’t wait to bring the Bar K experience to the people and pups of St. Louis.”
The bar and dog-friendly haven has partnered with St. Louis-based Purina, a minority investor in the concept, to develop a pet-nutritionist-approved selection of fresh-made complete and balanced meal items on its Dog Menu."
“The Bar K team shares our passion for pets and belief that pets and people are better together. What they have created in Kansas City and will bring to St. Louis is a community gathering place for dog lovers that is unlike anything else,” said Bill Broun, vice president of personalization and business development at Purina, in the release. “Purina is happy to be the first to officially welcome Bar K to our hometown of St. Louis.”
In addition to its partnership with Purina, Bar K will also work with local pet-rescue organizations to help adoptable pups find forever homes. As at the Kansas City location, Bar K will include a "Petfinder Park" where adoption
days and other events will be hosted regularly.
Green Street St. Louis will be developing the property for Bar K, which has won regional and national design and sustainability awards for its flagship.
“We’re always looking for unique and creative concepts for our properties and Bar K fits this site perfectly,” said Phil Hulse, owner
of Green Street St. Louis, in the release. “There’s nothing quite like Bar K, and we are incredibly excited they selected St. Louis —
and our site —
for their next location. The dogs of St. Louis have no idea of the fun that awaits them!”
Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
So if you're a pup parent who also loves a good leisurely afternoon of crushing beers and meeting other furry friends, Bar K sounds like the spot for you. Just don't tell food writer Daniel Neman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
, slayer of pet-friendly policies.
