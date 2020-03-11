Bar K, a Dog Park and Bar Hybrid, to Open in the Grove Later This Year

click to enlarge COURTESY BAR K

at 4565 McRee Avenue in the Grove. The concept combines those two awesome elements inside a massive space also designed as an entertainment and event venue.





already has hosted more than 290,000 humans and 200,000 dogs" at its two-acre facility. The St. Louis outpost will offer even larger digs, adding a 10,000-square-foot indoor off-leash play space for pups as well as a large outdoor park area.





“St. Louis has been on our radar since day one,” said Leib Dodell, founding partner of Bar K, in the release. “There is an incredible pet community here, and we can’t wait to bring the Bar K experience to the people and pups of St. Louis.”

According to the release, Bar K in the Grove will offer "creative, unique play structures" for dogs and their companion humans under the supervision of Bar K's "Dogtenders." The concept offers doggie daycare services, too, available on a daily-free basis or through annual memberships. If you just want to stop in for an afternoon of brews and play, though, there is no charge to visit with your four-legged friend.

a pet-nutritionist-approved selection of fresh-made complete and balanced meal items on its Dog Menu."





“The Bar K team shares our passion for pets and belief that pets and people are better together. What they have created in Kansas City and will bring to St. Louis is a community gathering place for dog lovers that is unlike anything else,” said Bill Broun, vice president of personalization and business development at Purina, in the release. “Purina is happy to be the first to officially welcome Bar K to our hometown of St. Louis.”



In addition to its partnership with Purina, Bar K will also work with local pet-rescue organizations to help adoptable pups find forever homes. As at the Kansas City location, Bar K will include a "Petfinder Park" where adoption

and other events will be hosted regularly.





owner

—

—

St. Louis Post-Dispatch, slayer of pet-friendly policies. So if you're a pup parent who also loves a good leisurely afternoon of crushing beers and meeting other furry friends, Bar K sounds like the spot for you. Just don't tell food writer Daniel Neman of the

