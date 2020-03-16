Email
Monday, March 16, 2020

Fields Foods Adds "Seniors Shopping Hour" at Lafayette Avenue Location

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 12:22 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR/ DOWNTOWNCROWN

Older adults are at a higher risk to get very sick from the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the Center for Disease Control — and therefore people over 60 are strongly encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

If you or someone you love falls into this age group and doesn't want to order groceries online and have them delivered, St. Louis-based Fields Foods has another solution. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the grocery store will institute a "Seniors Shopping Hour" between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., as shared in a Facebook post yesterday evening. The shopping hour will be offered exclusively at the Fields Food location at 1500 Lafayette Avenue.

"This hour will be for customers over the age of 60," the post states. "This step is implemented to extend special consideration to our older adult customers."



In addition to "Seniors Shopping Hour," Fields Foods promises to "make additional safety and health considerations" for customers, including increased cleaning and sanitizing of the store and baskets and carts.

Here's the full post:


For more information on COVID-19, go to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website, and for more on the local response, go to websites for the city's health department and St. Louis County's health department.

