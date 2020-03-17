Email
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Saint Louis Public Schools to Offer Students Meals During District Closure

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM

click to enlarge Saint Louis Public Schools have released an official meal plan for students throughout the duration of the COVID-19 closures. - FLICKR/ AU KIRK
  • FLICKR/ Au Kirk
  • Saint Louis Public Schools have released an official meal plan for students throughout the duration of the COVID-19 closures.

Starting tomorrow until at least April 3, all public, charter, Catholic and parochial schools will close to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Although this is a necessary measure for public health, the school closures stand to hurt students and their families who rely on free or reduced breakfast and lunch programs. In the city, at least, the Saint Louis Public Schools district now has a solution.

This evening, Lewis Reed, president of the board of aldermen in the city, shared an action plan on Twitter that was distributed from the city health department to all aldermen outlining a pandemic meal plan for all students enrolled in Saint Louis Public Schools.



The meal plan states that the district will provide student meals during the pandemic outbreak for children ages eighteen and younger at specific school sites across the city. Both grab-and-go meals and snacks will be available while supplies last. A full list of the school sites are listed below. They plan to serve meals from 8 a.m. to noon.

Student IDs are not required, but the students themselves must be present to be served. To learn more, visit the city's official page dedicated to the program here.

Here is the full list of sites were students and their families can pick up grab-and-go meals and snacks, including the dates meals will  be offered:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-03-17_at_6.54.18_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-03-17_at_6.54.26_pm.png


Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
