St. Louis Restaurants Now Offering Delivery, Curbside and Carryout

On Tuesday afternoon, elected officials in St. Louis city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County announced that all restaurants must suspend dine-in operations on Thursday, March 19 as of midnight to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The suspension will be active until further notice.Just because you cannot grab a meal inside your favorite local restaurant right now, though, that doesn't mean you can't support them in other ways. The local mandate excludes delivery, carryout and curbside service, meaning that you still have plenty of options for eating local while social distancing.Below we have rounded up a list of local restaurants currently offering those services during the suspension of dine-in operations.What did we miss? We will continuously be updating this list, so please let us know who to add by leaving a note in the comments section.delivery / curbsidedelivery / carryoutdelivery / curbsidedelivery / curbside / carryoutcurbsidedelivery / carryoutdelivery / carryoutcurbsidecurbside (butcher items until sold out)carryout / curbsidedelivery / carryout (as of March 19)delivery / curbside / carryoutdelivery / curbsidedelivery / curbside / carryoutdelivery / carryoutdelivery / curbside / carryoutdelivery / curbsidecurbsidecarryoutcurbsidedelivery / curbside / carryoutcurbsidecurbside (retail grocery is open)eltolucotaqueria.comdelivery / curbside / carryoutdeliverycurbsidedelivery / curbside / carryoutcarryout / curbsidecurbside/carryoutdelivery / curbside / carryoutdelivery / curbsidecurbsidedelivery / curbside / carryoutcarryout / curbsidecurbsidedeliverydelivery / curbside / carryoutdelivery / curbside / carryoutkimchiguys.comdelivery / carryoutcurbsidedelivery / curbside / carryoutdeliverycarryout / curbsidedelivery / curbsidecarryout / curbsidedelivery / curbside / carryoutcurbsidecurbsidecarryout / curbsidecarryoutdelivery / curbsidecarryout / curbsidecarryout / curbsidedelivery / curbsidecarryout / curbsidedelivery / curbsidedelivery / carryoutcarryout / curbsidedelivery / curbsidecurbsidecarryoutdelivery / carryoutdelivery / curbsidecarryout / curbsidedelivery / curbside / carryoutdelivery / curbside / carryoutcurbside (plus 50 percent off bottles of wine with a $25 minimum food order) scarlettscwe.com delivery / curbside / carryout(Tap Room and Bottleworks; 314-241-2337)curbsidecurbsidedelivery / curbside / carryoutcurbsidecurbsidedelivery / curbside / carryoutdelivery / curbside / carryoutdelivery / carryoutcurbside (family meals)carryout / curbsidecurbside

