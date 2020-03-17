St. Louis Restaurants Now Offering Delivery, Curbside and Carryout

click to enlarge
On Tuesday afternoon, elected officials in St. Louis city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County announced that all restaurants must suspend dine-in operations
on Thursday, March 19 as of midnight to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The suspension will be active until further notice.
Just because you cannot grab a meal inside your favorite local restaurant right now, though, that doesn't mean you can't support them in other ways. The local mandate excludes delivery, carryout and curbside service, meaning that you still have plenty of options for eating local while social distancing.
Below we have rounded up a list of local restaurants currently offering those services during the suspension of dine-in operations.
What did we miss? We will continuously be updating this list, so please let us know who to add by leaving a note in the comments section.
4204 Main Street Brewing Co. (6435 West Main Street #3801, Belleville, Illinois; 618-416-7261)
delivery / curbside
mainstreetbrewingco.com
Acero (7266 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-644-1790)
delivery / carryout
acero-stl.com
Adam's Smokehouse (2819 Watson Road, 314-875-9890)
delivery / curbside
adamssmokehouse.com
Baileys' Range (920 Olive Street, 314-241-8121)
delivery / curbside / carryout
baileysrange.com
Bakers & Hale (7120 Montclaire Avenue, Godfrey, Illinois; 618-433-9748)
curbside
bakershale.com
Blondie's Coffee, Wine & Dessert Bar (1301 Washington Avenue, 314-241-6100)
delivery / carryout
blondiesstl.com
Blues City Deli (2438 McNair Avenue, 314-773-8225)
delivery / carryout
bluescitydeli.com
Bogart’s Smokehouse (1627 South Ninth Street, 314-621-3107)
curbside
bogartssmokehouse.com
Bolyard's Meat & Provisions (2810 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-647-2567)
curbside (butcher items until sold out)
bolyardsmeat.com
Cafe Napoli (7754 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton; 314-863-5731; cafenapoli.com)
carryout / curbside
cafenapoli.com
Cafe Natasha’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard, 314-771-3411)
delivery / carryout (as of March 19)
cafenatasha.com
Chao Baan (4087 Chouteau Avenue #5, 314-925-8250)
delivery / curbside / carryout
chaobaanstl.com
Charred Crust
(105 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton; 314-721-0393)
delivery / curbside
charredcruststl.com
Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery (multiple locations including 1637 South 18th Street, 314-701-7581)
delivery / curbside / carryout
clementinescreamery.com
The Clover and the Bee (100 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-942-1216)
delivery / carryout
thecloverandthebee.com
Colleen’s Cookies (7337 Forsyth Boulevard, University City; 314-727-8427)
delivery / curbside / carryout
colleenscookies.com
The Crossing (7823 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton; 314-721-7375)
delivery / curbside
thecrossing-stl.com
Crown Candy Kitchen (1401 St. Louis Avenue, 314-621-9650)
curbside
crowncandykitchen.net
Cugino’s (1595 US-67, Florissant; 314-831-3222)
carryout
dinecuginos.com
Dalie’s Smokehouse (2951 Dougherty Ferry Road, Valley Park; 636-529-1898)
curbside
daliessmokehouse.com
Drunken Fish (multiple locations, including 1 Maryland Plaza, 314-367-4222)
delivery / curbside / carryout
drunkenfish.com
Edibles & Essentials (5815 Hampton Avenue, 314-328-2300)
curbside
ediblesandessentials.com
El Toluco Taqueria & Grocery (14234 Manchester Road, Ballwin; 636-686-5444)
curbside (retail grocery is open)
eltolucotaqueria.com
Elmwood (2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-261-4708)
delivery / curbside / carryout
elmwoodstl.com
Fork & Stix (549 Rosedale Avenue, 314-863-5572)
delivery
forknstix.com
Foundation Grounds (7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-833-6460)
curbside
foundationgrounds.com
Frida's (622 North and South Road, University City; 314-727-6500)
delivery / curbside / carryout
eatatfridas.com
Gioia's Deli (multiple locations including 1934 Macklind Avenue, 314-776-9410)
carryout / curbside
gioiasdeli.com
Grace Chicken + Fish (4270 Manchester Avenue [storefront Located on, Tower Grove Avenue], 314-533-2700)
curbside/carryout
facebook.com/gracechicknfish
Guerrilla Street Food (multiple locations, including 6120 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-226-9786)
delivery / curbside / carryout
facebook.com/gsfdelmar
Half & Half (multiple locations, including 8135 Maryland Ave, Clayton; 314-725-0719)
delivery / curbside
halfandhalfstl.com
Hartford Coffee Co. (3974 Hartford Street, 314-771-5282)
curbside
hartfordcoffee.com
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations, including 1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720)
delivery / curbside / carryout
hipointedrivein.com
I Fratellini (7624 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton; 31-727-7901)
carryout / curbside
ifratellini.com
Il Bel Lago (11631 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-994-1080)
curbside
bellagostl.com
Juniper (4101 Laclede Avenue, 314-329-7696)
delivery
junipereats.com
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria (multiple locations, including 9568 Manchester Road, Rock Hill; 314-942-6555)
delivery / curbside / carryout
katiespizzaandpasta.com
Kimchi Guys (612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456)
delivery / curbside / carryout
kimchiguys.com
The King & I (3155 South Grand Boulevard, 314-771-1777)
delivery / carryout
kingandistl.com
Kitchen House Coffee (multiple locations including 7700 Ivory Avenue, 314-202-8521)
curbside
kitchenhousecoffee.com
Knead Bakehouse & Provisions (3467 Hampton Avenue, 314-376-4361)
delivery / curbside / carryout
kneadbakehouse.com
La Tejana Taqueria (3149 North Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Ann; 314-291-8500)
delivery
latejanastl.com
The Last Kitchen at the Last Hotel (1501 Washington Avenue, 866-752-7700)
carryout / curbside
thelasthotelstl.com
Layla (multiple locations, including 4317 Manchester Avenue, 314-553-9252)
delivery / curbside
laylastl.com
Llywelyn's Pub (multiple locations, including 17 West Moody Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-962-1515)
carryout / curbside
llywelynspub.com
Lona’s Lil Eats (2199 California Avenue, 314-925-1888)
delivery / curbside / carryout
lonaslileats.com
MoKaBe's Coffeehouse (3606 Arsenal Street, 314-865-2009)
curbside
mokabescoffeehouse.com
Mac’s Local Eats (1821 Cherokee Street, 314-479-8155)
curbside
macslocaleats.com
Mayo Ketchup (2001 Park Avenue, 314-696-2699)
carryout / curbside
plantaingirl.com
Melo’s Pizzeria (2438 McNair Avenue [rear,] 314-833-4489)
carryout
melospizzeria.com
Milque Toast Bar (2212 South Jefferson Avenue, 314-833-0085)
delivery / curbside
milquetoastbar.com
Morning Glory Diner (2609 Cherokee Street, 314-376-4018)
carryout / curbside
facebook.com/morningglorydinerstl
Napoli 2 (1054 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country)
carryout / curbside
napoli2.com
New Day Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe (7807 Clayton Road, Clayton; 314-833-5180)
delivery / curbside
newdayglutenfree.com
Noto Pizza (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-293-2581)
carryout / curbside
notopizza.com
Nudo House (multiple locations, including 6105-A, Delmar Boulevard, 314-370-6970)
delivery / curbside
nudohousestl.com
Olive + Oak (102 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-736-1270)
delivery / carryout
oliveandoakstl.com
Onesto Pizza & Trattoria (5401 Finkman Street, 314-802-8883)
carryout / curbside
onestopizza.com
Original J’s Tex-Mex & Barbecue (7359 Forsyth Boulevard, University City; 314-202-8335)
delivery / curbside
originaljs.com
Pappy’s Smokehouse (3106 Olive Street, 314-535-4340)
curbside
pappyssmokehouse.com
Pint Size Bakery (3133 Watson Road, 314-645-7142)
carryout
pintsizebakery.com
Pizza Head (3196 South Grand Avenue, 314-266-5400)
delivery / carryout
pizzaheadstl.com
Pepper’s Grill and Bar (5452 Gravois Avenue, 314-352-9909)
delivery / curbside
peppersbarstl.com
Rigazzi's (4945 Daggett Avenue, 314-772-4900)
carryout / curbside
rigazzis.com
Russell's on Macklind (5400 Murdoch Avenue, 314-553-9994)
delivery / curbside / carryout
macklind.russellscafe.com
Salt + Smoke (multiple locations, 6525 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-727-0200)
delivery / curbside / carryout
saltandsmokestl.com
Scarlett's Wine Bar (4253 Laclede Avenue, 314-797-8223)
curbside (plus 50 percent off bottles of wine with a $25 minimum food order) scarlettscwe.com
Seoul Taco (multiple locations, including 6665 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-863-1148)
delivery / curbside / carryout
seoultaco.com
Schlafly Beer
(Tap Room and Bottleworks; 314-241-2337)
curbside
schlafly.com
Southern (3108 Olive Street, 314-531-4668)
curbside
stlsouthern.com
Sugarfire Smoke House (multiple locations, including 605 Washington Avenue, 314-394-1720)
delivery / curbside / carryout
sugarfiresmokehouse.com
Square One Brewery & Distillery (1727 Park Avenue, 314-231-2537)
curbside
squareonebrewery.com
SweetArt Bakeshop (2203 South 39th Street, 314-771-4278)
curbside
sweetartstl.com
Taco Buddha (7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951)
delivery / curbside / carryout
tacobuddha.com
Taco Circus (4940 Southwest Avenue, 314-899-0061)
delivery / curbside / carryout
tacocircus.com
Three Kings Public House (multiple locations, 6307 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-721-3388)
delivery / carryout
threekingspub.com
Vicia (4260 Forest Park Avenue, 314-553-9239)
curbside (family meals)
viciarestaurant.com
West End Grill & Pub (354 North Boyle Avenue, 314-531-4607)
carryout / curbside
westendgrillandpub.com
Yaquis on Cherokee (2728 Cherokee Street, 314-400-7712)
curbside
yaquispizza.com
