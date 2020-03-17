Email
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

St. Louis Restaurants Now Offering Delivery, Curbside and Carryout

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 9:54 PM

On Tuesday afternoon, elected officials in St. Louis city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County announced that all restaurants must suspend dine-in operations on Thursday, March 19 as of midnight to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The suspension will be active until further notice.

Just because you cannot grab a meal inside your favorite local restaurant right now, though, that doesn't mean you can't support them in other ways. The local mandate excludes delivery, carryout and curbside service, meaning that you still have plenty of options for eating local while social distancing.

Below we have rounded up a list of local restaurants currently offering those services during the suspension of dine-in operations.



What did we miss? We will continuously be updating this list, so please let us know who to add by leaving a note in the comments section.

4204 Main Street Brewing Co. (6435 West Main Street #3801, Belleville, Illinois; 618-416-7261)
delivery / curbside
mainstreetbrewingco.com

Acero (7266 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-644-1790)
delivery / carryout
acero-stl.com

Adam's Smokehouse (2819 Watson Road, 314-875-9890)
delivery / curbside
adamssmokehouse.com

Baileys' Range (920 Olive Street, 314-241-8121)
 delivery / curbside / carryout
baileysrange.com

Bakers & Hale (7120 Montclaire Avenue, Godfrey, Illinois; 618-433-9748)
curbside
bakershale.com

Blondie's Coffee, Wine & Dessert Bar (1301 Washington Avenue, 314-241-6100)
delivery / carryout
blondiesstl.com

Blues City Deli (2438 McNair Avenue, 314-773-8225)
delivery / carryout
bluescitydeli.com

Bogart’s Smokehouse (1627 South Ninth Street, 314-621-3107)
curbside
bogartssmokehouse.com

Bolyard's Meat & Provisions (2810 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-647-2567)
curbside (butcher items until sold out)
bolyardsmeat.com

Cafe Napoli (7754 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton; 314-863-5731; cafenapoli.com)
carryout / curbside
cafenapoli.com

Cafe Natasha’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard, 314-771-3411)
delivery / carryout (as of March 19)
cafenatasha.com

Chao Baan (4087 Chouteau Avenue #5, 314-925-8250)
delivery / curbside / carryout
chaobaanstl.com

Charred Crust (105 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton; 314-721-0393)
delivery / curbside
charredcruststl.com

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery (multiple locations including 1637 South 18th Street, 314-701-7581)
 delivery / curbside / carryout
clementinescreamery.com

The Clover and the Bee (100 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-942-1216)
delivery / carryout
thecloverandthebee.com

Colleen’s Cookies (7337 Forsyth Boulevard, University City; 314-727-8427)
delivery / curbside / carryout
colleenscookies.com

The Crossing (7823 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton; 314-721-7375)
delivery / curbside
thecrossing-stl.com

Crown Candy Kitchen (1401 St. Louis Avenue, 314-621-9650)
curbside
crowncandykitchen.net

Cugino’s (1595 US-67, Florissant; 314-831-3222)
carryout
dinecuginos.com

Dalie’s Smokehouse (2951 Dougherty Ferry Road, Valley Park; 636-529-1898)
curbside
daliessmokehouse.com

Drunken Fish (multiple locations, including 1 Maryland Plaza, 314-367-4222)
delivery / curbside / carryout
drunkenfish.com

Edibles & Essentials (5815 Hampton Avenue, 314-328-2300)
curbside
ediblesandessentials.com

El Toluco Taqueria & Grocery (14234 Manchester Road, Ballwin; 636-686-5444)
curbside (retail grocery is open)
eltolucotaqueria.com

Elmwood (2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-261-4708)
delivery / curbside / carryout
elmwoodstl.com

Fork & Stix (549 Rosedale Avenue, 314-863-5572)
delivery
forknstix.com

Foundation Grounds (7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-833-6460)
curbside
foundationgrounds.com

Frida's (622 North and South Road, University City; 314-727-6500)
delivery / curbside / carryout
eatatfridas.com

Gioia's Deli (multiple locations including 1934 Macklind Avenue, 314-776-9410)
carryout / curbside
gioiasdeli.com

Grace Chicken + Fish (4270 Manchester Avenue [storefront Located on, Tower Grove Avenue], 314-533-2700)
curbside/carryout
facebook.com/gracechicknfish

Guerrilla Street Food (multiple locations, including 6120 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-226-9786)
delivery / curbside / carryout
facebook.com/gsfdelmar

Half & Half (multiple locations, including 8135 Maryland Ave, Clayton; 314-725-0719)
delivery / curbside
halfandhalfstl.com

Hartford Coffee Co. (3974 Hartford Street, 314-771-5282)
curbside
hartfordcoffee.com

Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations, including 1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720)
 delivery / curbside / carryout
hipointedrivein.com

I Fratellini (7624 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton; 31-727-7901)
carryout / curbside
ifratellini.com

Il Bel Lago (11631 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-994-1080)
curbside
bellagostl.com

Juniper (4101 Laclede Avenue, 314-329-7696)
delivery
junipereats.com

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria (multiple locations, including 9568 Manchester Road, Rock Hill; 314-942-6555)
delivery / curbside / carryout
katiespizzaandpasta.com

Kimchi Guys (612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456)
delivery / curbside / carryout
kimchiguys.com

The King & I (3155 South Grand Boulevard, 314-771-1777)
delivery / carryout
kingandistl.com

Kitchen House Coffee (multiple locations including 7700 Ivory Avenue, 314-202-8521)
curbside
kitchenhousecoffee.com

Knead Bakehouse & Provisions (3467 Hampton Avenue, 314-376-4361)
delivery / curbside / carryout
kneadbakehouse.com

La Tejana Taqueria (3149 North Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Ann; 314-291-8500)
delivery
latejanastl.com

The Last Kitchen at the Last Hotel (1501 Washington Avenue, 866-752-7700)
carryout / curbside
thelasthotelstl.com

Layla (multiple locations, including 4317 Manchester Avenue, 314-553-9252)
delivery / curbside
laylastl.com

Llywelyn's Pub (multiple locations, including 17 West Moody Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-962-1515)
carryout / curbside
llywelynspub.com

Lona’s Lil Eats (2199 California Avenue, 314-925-1888)
delivery / curbside / carryout
lonaslileats.com

MoKaBe's Coffeehouse (3606 Arsenal Street, 314-865-2009)
curbside
mokabescoffeehouse.com

Mac’s Local Eats (1821 Cherokee Street, 314-479-8155)
curbside
macslocaleats.com

Mayo Ketchup (2001 Park Avenue, 314-696-2699)
carryout / curbside
plantaingirl.com

Melo’s Pizzeria (2438 McNair Avenue [rear,] 314-833-4489)
carryout
melospizzeria.com

Milque Toast Bar (2212 South Jefferson Avenue, 314-833-0085)
delivery / curbside
milquetoastbar.com

Morning Glory Diner (2609 Cherokee Street, 314-376-4018)
carryout / curbside
facebook.com/morningglorydinerstl

Napoli 2 (1054 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country)
carryout / curbside
napoli2.com

New Day Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe (7807 Clayton Road, Clayton; 314-833-5180)
delivery / curbside
newdayglutenfree.com

Noto Pizza (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-293-2581)
carryout / curbside
notopizza.com

Nudo House (multiple locations, including 6105-A, Delmar Boulevard, 314-370-6970)
delivery / curbside
nudohousestl.com

Olive + Oak (102 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-736-1270)
delivery / carryout
oliveandoakstl.com

Onesto Pizza & Trattoria (5401 Finkman Street, 314-802-8883)
carryout / curbside
onestopizza.com

Original J’s Tex-Mex & Barbecue (7359 Forsyth Boulevard, University City; 314-202-8335)
delivery / curbside
originaljs.com

Pappy’s Smokehouse (3106 Olive Street, 314-535-4340)
curbside
pappyssmokehouse.com

Pint Size Bakery (3133 Watson Road, 314-645-7142)
carryout
pintsizebakery.com

Pizza Head (3196 South Grand Avenue, 314-266-5400)
delivery / carryout
pizzaheadstl.com

Pepper’s Grill and Bar (5452 Gravois Avenue, 314-352-9909)
delivery / curbside
peppersbarstl.com

Rigazzi's (4945 Daggett Avenue, 314-772-4900)
carryout / curbside
rigazzis.com

Russell's on Macklind (5400 Murdoch Avenue, 314-553-9994)
delivery / curbside / carryout
macklind.russellscafe.com

Salt + Smoke (multiple locations, 6525 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-727-0200)
delivery / curbside / carryout
saltandsmokestl.com

Scarlett's Wine Bar (4253 Laclede Avenue, 314-797-8223)
curbside (plus 50 percent off bottles of wine with a $25 minimum food order) scarlettscwe.com

Seoul Taco (multiple locations, including 6665 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-863-1148)
delivery / curbside / carryout
seoultaco.com

Schlafly Beer (Tap Room and Bottleworks; 314-241-2337)
curbside
schlafly.com

Southern (3108 Olive Street, 314-531-4668)
curbside
stlsouthern.com

Sugarfire Smoke House (multiple locations, including 605 Washington Avenue, 314-394-1720)
delivery / curbside / carryout
sugarfiresmokehouse.com

Square One Brewery & Distillery (1727 Park Avenue, 314-231-2537) curbside
squareonebrewery.com

SweetArt Bakeshop (2203 South 39th Street, 314-771-4278)
curbside
sweetartstl.com

Taco Buddha (7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951)
delivery / curbside / carryout
tacobuddha.com

Taco Circus (4940 Southwest Avenue, 314-899-0061)
delivery / curbside / carryout
tacocircus.com

Three Kings Public House (multiple locations, 6307 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-721-3388)
delivery / carryout
threekingspub.com

Vicia (4260 Forest Park Avenue, 314-553-9239)
curbside (family meals)
viciarestaurant.com

West End Grill & Pub (354 North Boyle Avenue, 314-531-4607)
carryout / curbside
westendgrillandpub.com

Yaquis on Cherokee (2728 Cherokee Street, 314-400-7712)
curbside
yaquispizza.com

