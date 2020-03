Dierbergs Installed Plexiglass Windows at Checkout Counters to Help Curb Coronavirus

Dierbergs grocery stores are providing an essential service to St. Louisans during this rough time. And in addition to offering early hours for senior shoppers, the company is also taking other precautions to keep both its customers and its staff members safe.They’ve begun to install plexiglass sheets at the checkout counters in Dierbergs stores to provide a crucial barrier between their staff and customers to help try to help keep everybody safe and encourage social distancing.The plexi windows stretch up from the counter to high above most heads. It would seem kind of dorky to think of these as industrial-sized sneeze guards, so instead we’re imagining them as the walls of a hockey rink.During these crazy times, grocery store workers are even tougher than hockey players, and now they can all pretend that they’re in the penalty box for being such badasses.The grocery chain is has also suggested a way to figure out if you're keeping a far enough distance from other guests: You should be able to fit two grocery carts between each shopper.Shout-out to Dierbergs for these great ideas and big love to all of the grocery store workers who are helping us all stay stocked in bottles of vodka and Cheez-Its. We treasure you.

